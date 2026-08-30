4 Reasons Why People Ditch Their Apple Watch

There are plenty of smartwatches to choose from, but if you own an iPhone, the Apple Watch is probably your best option. It ties into Apple's ecosystem of devices more tightly than any other smartwatch, has some of the best health and sleep tracking features in the industry, and includes a slew of safety features like Crash Detection and Emergency SOS. Though it's not the cheapest option for tracking basic vitals, Apple's current lineup offers decent price variation.

The Apple Watch SE 3 starts at $250 and gives you most of the essentials, while the $800 Apple Watch Ultra is targeted at athletes and adventurers who need a more rugged smartwatch with plenty of battery life to spare. Although the Apple Watch doesn't receive as many updates as iPhones do, you can expect to receive around three to six years of watchOS updates, which helps with longevity.

As useful as the Apple Watch is, people may not always feel the need to buy another one when it comes time for a replacement. Here's a more in-depth look at why even long-term Apple Watch users may ditch the smartwatch, whether due to poor battery life, expensive repairs, or simply the fatigue that comes with having another screen demanding their attention throughout the day.