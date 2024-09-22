How Long Does An Apple Watch Last? (And Can You Extend Its Lifespan?)

When you invest in any electronic device, you hope it will last long enough to get your money's worth. While Apple products come with tons of features, one of their main draws is their longevity. You may have to pay more upfront for the benchmark Apple Watch Series 9 than other smartwatches, but the expectation is that in return for your investment, you'll get a product that can stand the test of time. And while there's always a risk you'll end up with a lemon, for the most part, that expectation holds true.

Whether you use Apple Watch's many features to track your health stats or translate foreign languages when visiting new lands, you can generally count on it to serve you well for several years. However, just how long it lasts will depend on several things, including how well you take care of it and how long it continues to receive updates from Apple.

By some estimates, consumers can expect the typical Apple Watch to last somewhere between three and five years. However, that's not a hard-and-fast rule, and the product has no singular lifespan. Instead, a combination of factors over the span of several years will eventually cause people to stop using it.