5 Advantages Of Body-On-Frame SUVs

For many years, most of the sport utility vehicles on the road used body-on-frame construction. Indeed, if you look back at pre-1990s SUVs such as the Ford Bronco, Chevrolet Suburban, or Toyota 4Runner, you'll find they were all essentially based on the automaker's pickup trucks, sporting the same ladder-frame construction seen on vehicles like the Toyota Hilux.

It wasn't until the late 1990s that unibody crossover SUVs began to enter the market as new models like the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Subaru Forester offered car-like dynamics and fuel efficiency blended with extra ground clearance and the taller profile of an SUV. Eventually, those crossover models would come to dominate the sales charts, and today, many of them have overtaken family sedans in popularity.

While unibody SUVs dominate, the traditional body-on-frame SUV is still alive and well. Depending on your needs, a body-on-frame SUV can offer some significant advantages over unibody crossover models. Now, to be clear, body-on-frame SUVs also have some downsides, but many of those are necessary trade-offs for the advantages we're about to discuss.