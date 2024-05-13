5 Of The Best Places To Get Parts And Accessories For Your Jeep

Jeep has a lineage tracing back almost eight decades, when Willys Overland built the Quad for the U.S. Army. After the war, the Quad became the CJ, or "Civilian Jeep," which lasted until Chrysler acquired the auto brand when it purchased AMC in 1987. Chrysler turned the CJ into the Wrangler, which has lived through four generations. Jeeps have been modernized over the years, and the lineup has been expanded to include several fully enclosed SUVs. Through all those changes, the vehicles have retained their off-road chops and grown in popularity.

It's not surprising there are many places you can get items for your Jeep considering how popular the brand remains in the U.S., as well as Jeep owners' general willingness to invest in aftermarket goods. The average Wrangler buyer, for example, spends around $800 on accessories for their Jeep, while Gladiator owners spend $1,000 adding extras like lift kits, bed rails, and even rubber ducks to give out to other Jeep owners. Whether you have a rare and classic CJ-8 Scrambler, the hybrid Wrangler 4xe we reviewed in 2024, or one of the five generations of Cherokee, you'll probably want to spend some money tricking out your Jeep with gear from one of these outlets.