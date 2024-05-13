5 Of The Best Places To Get Parts And Accessories For Your Jeep
Jeep has a lineage tracing back almost eight decades, when Willys Overland built the Quad for the U.S. Army. After the war, the Quad became the CJ, or "Civilian Jeep," which lasted until Chrysler acquired the auto brand when it purchased AMC in 1987. Chrysler turned the CJ into the Wrangler, which has lived through four generations. Jeeps have been modernized over the years, and the lineup has been expanded to include several fully enclosed SUVs. Through all those changes, the vehicles have retained their off-road chops and grown in popularity.
It's not surprising there are many places you can get items for your Jeep considering how popular the brand remains in the U.S., as well as Jeep owners' general willingness to invest in aftermarket goods. The average Wrangler buyer, for example, spends around $800 on accessories for their Jeep, while Gladiator owners spend $1,000 adding extras like lift kits, bed rails, and even rubber ducks to give out to other Jeep owners. Whether you have a rare and classic CJ-8 Scrambler, the hybrid Wrangler 4xe we reviewed in 2024, or one of the five generations of Cherokee, you'll probably want to spend some money tricking out your Jeep with gear from one of these outlets.
Summit Racing
Summit Racing began in 1968 in the basement of a donut shop in Stow, Ohio, before moving to its own building in Cuyahoga Falls the next year. By 1978, business was so strong that Summit had opened two new stores and a warehouse facility in nearby Akron and was issuing a printed catalog. The Summit website launched in 1997, and Summit now has four brick-and-mortar store locations alongside an online catalog of thousands of parts and accessories. Despite the name, Summit doesn't limit itself to performance-oriented parts.
The company's Jeep offerings include step bars and rock rails, onboard air compressors, and body and suspension lift kits. Summit promises to beat any competitor's advertised price on any item it sells, and ships orders over $109 to the continental United States for free. Orders for in-stock items placed before 6 p.m. Eastern time can be delivered the next day for a flat fee of $20 plus $1.30 per pound of package weight. If you need parts fast and don't want to spend the extra cash for overnight shipping, you can visit one of Summit's retail stores in Tallmadge, Ohio; Sparks, Nevada; McDonough, Georgia; or Arlington, Texas. Summit Racing also has iOS and Android apps, both of which have ratings of 4.8 out of 5 stars from thousands of users. In my 30-plus years of working on my own Jeeps and other vehicles, I have made dozens of online purchases from Summit without any issues.
Quadratec
Another large outlet with a long history of supplying Jeepers with a wide range of replacement and upgrade parts is Quadratec. The company was founded in 1990 by Ted Wentz Sr., whose son Ted Wentz III now serves as the company's CEO. Quadratec carries more than 100,000 parts from headlights to trailer hitches and tops to tires. Quadratec's house brand products include floor and fender liners, off-road lighting kits, and heavy-duty bumpers. The company also carries Warn winches, Bestop tops and doors, and genuine Mopar OEM replacement parts. Buyers get free shipping to the lower 48 United States on orders of $99 or more, and Quadratec ship overnight or internationally for a charge — it also accepts returns up to 45 days from the time an order ships and will replace any damaged or defective parts.
Quadratec's offerings are comprehensive, and on the rare occasions I have needed to engage its customer service, I have found the team to be responsive and helpful. The company's hard plastic floor liners are comparable in fit and quality to the much more expensive ones from WeatherTech and have traditionally been one of the first accessory purchases I make after picking up another Wrangler or CJ. Quadratec has a Trustpilot rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars from more than 1,000 customers, and a solid reputation in most online Jeep forums.
Collins Bros Jeep
If you have an older Jeep and you're willing to pay for shipping or are located within a reasonable drive of Dallas, Texas, you'll want to check out Collins Bros Jeep in Wylie, just east of Plano on Farm to Market highway 544. Collins Bros has been at that location since 1984 and sells Jeep parts and accessories from bolts and screws to complete transfer case rebuild kits. Collins Bros also has an on-site salvage yard for used parts, and an eBay store where you can buy store-branded merchandise along with parts and owner's manuals for many vintage Jeeps. The company also makes and sells the Black Mountain line of off-road Jeep add-ons which, includes fender flares, lift kits, and bumpers.
Collins Bros will repair any CJ or Wrangler you can drive or tow to its shop, where they can also do a full restoration or install upgrades. The company honors a 30-day refund period on unopened items, and ships worldwide for a cost based on package weight and destination. The Collins Bros staff has always been willing to share tech tips over the phone, and can often pull a hard-to-find part from one of the many Jeeps in its sizable salvage yard.
4 Wheel Parts
If you need parts or accessories for your Jeep immediately and don't live in Texas or near one of Summit Racing's four retail stores, you might be able to pop into one of the dozens of 4 Wheel Parts stores in the United States; California has the most locations with 17, and Florida and Texas have nine each. 4 Wheel Parts carries everything from decals and OEM badges to transfer cases and complete axle assemblies. In between you'll find accessories like winches, fire extinguishers, and overlanding tents.
4 Wheel Parts also employs service techs who can install any item you buy from them and perform basic service like oil changes, tire installation, and alignments. When I lived in Southern California, the 4 Wheel Parts location in West Covina was my go-to when I needed a part quickly to complete a repair project, and they were usually able to get whatever I needed within a day or two if it wasn't in stock. Online orders of $99 or more ship free to the continental United States, and smaller orders can be picked up in store at no charge.
Omix Parts
If you're particular about restoring your Jeep using only OEM parts, bookmark Omix Parts before you pick up a wrench. Omix-ADA was founded by Al Azadi in 1992 and is the official supplier of original equipment parts for Jeeps dating all the way back to 1941. Azadi caught the Jeep bug as a child hanging around his father's dealership, and his company now encompasses several other brands and is worth almost $100 million. Omix carries close to 20,000 parts for Jeep models up to the 2023 Wrangler and Gladiator.
You'll find everything from switches and wiring harnesses to complete suspension and transfer case rebuild kits. You can buy even buy a complete body tub for a 1976 CJ-5 along with gauges, a full steering setup, and axle shafts and bearings. Omix also sells parts for some 1970s AMC cars, like the Matador, Hornet, and Gremlin. Every Omix Parts order ships free and is covered by a five-year limited warranty. Jalopnik's David Tracy had the chance to tour the Omix headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia, and was blown away by the "new old-stock parts, the classic Jeeps in the historical collection, and the random bits of Jeep history." The collection included enough untouched parts to build an XJ Cherokee and a legendary 4.0-liter inline six engine still in its factory crate. Omix Parts orders sometimes take a bit to arrive, but if you're restoring an 80-year-old Jeep, you probably already have patience to spare.
Methodology
To compile this list, I first considered my personal experience restoring three 1988 to 1994 Wranglers, a 1976 Wagoneer, and a 1978 CJ-7. I eliminated two sites that — according to popular opinion — have gone downhill since I last ordered from them, and scoured forums and considered public reviews to make sure the ones I recommend are still keeping others happy.