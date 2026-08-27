5 AWD Sedans With Better Ratings Than The Toyota Camry

The 2026 Mazda3 is powered by a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) and offers all-wheel drive in its upscale 2.5 S Carbon Edition and 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus trims, which are available in either a sedan or a hatchback body design. The Mazda3 scored above the Toyota Camry on the CarBuzz list of Best AWD Sedans, with the Mazda3 taking fifth place to the Camry's sixth. Please note that the four cars finishing above these two were much the more expensive BMW 8-Series (1st), Lucid Air (2nd), Porsche Panamera and Taycan (3rd), and Mercedes-Benz S-Class (4th).

The Mazda3 Carbon Edition is powered by a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine producing 186 horsepower, channeled through a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to each of its wheels. The Turbo Premium Plus version turbocharges the engine to produce 250 horses. Testing of its performance by Car and Driver produced a 0-60 mph time of 7.5 seconds for the Carbon and 5.6 seconds for the Turbo. The Carbon got through the quarter mile in 15.8 seconds at 90 mph, with roadholding on the skidpad measuring 0.88g.

The Mazda3 sedan has 13 cu. ft. of trunk space, while the hatch provides 20 cu. ft. behind the rear seat, expanding to 47 cu. ft. when it's folded down. Passenger room comes to 51 cu. ft. in front and 40 cu. ft. in the rear. Pricing for the Mazda3 Carbon Edition sedan starts at $31,130 including destination, while the hatchback lands at $32,280.