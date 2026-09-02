5 Small SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Mazda CX-30

Edmunds ranks the Hyundai Kona No. 1 among X-Small SUVs with a 7.9 out of 10 rating, well clear of the Mazda CX-30's 6.1 out of 10 and No. 16 spot on that same 17-vehicle list. The gap comes down to space and tech. With the rear seats in place, the Kona holds 25.5 cubic feet of cargo — roughly 5 more than the CX-30's 20.2 cubic feet.

The Kona's touchscreen supports touch input, while the CX-30 relies on a rotary knob for its main system. KBB reaches a similar conclusion, giving the Kona a 4.8 out of 5 expert score and the No. 1 spot in its Best Subcompact SUVs list — a ranking KBB has awarded the Kona for three years running — compared with the CX-30's 4.2 out of 5 and No. 9 spot.

Carwow (a European outlet) scores the two evenly, giving both the Kona and the CX-30 a 7 out of 10. U.S. News & World Report is the one outlet that breaks the pattern, rating the CX-30 at 9.1 out of 10 and ranking it No. 1 in Subcompact SUVs, ahead of the Kona's 9.0 out of 10 and No. 3 spot. The reasoning there points the other direction entirely: U.S. News lists the CX-30's turbo engine, handling, and cabin materials among its top strengths.

On the other hand, it counts its infotainment system, back-seat room, and fuel economy against it — the same practicality gaps that cost the CX-30 points on Edmunds and KBB barely register in U.S. News's scoring, while the driving experience counts for more. Our own review of the 2025 Kona Electric N Line found its price could be steep for budget-minded buyers, though we still called it a quiet, comfortable machine.