5 Pickup Trucks Faster Than The Ford F-150 Raptor

In many people's eyes, the Ford F-150 Raptor is the definitive performance pickup truck. First introduced in 2010, the F-150 Raptor has been through three different generations. The first generation Raptor (2010-2014) used either a 5.4-liter V8 with 310 horsepower or a 6.2-liter V8 with 411 horsepower. The second generation of the F-150 Raptor (2017-2020) introduced the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, which pumped out 450 horsepower.

The latest, third-gen Raptor relies on an updated 3.5-liter V6, still making a total of 450 hp. In Car and Driver's testing of the 2026 Ford F-150 Raptor, the truck managed a zero to 60 mph time of 5.2 seconds, with a quarter mile time of 13.9 seconds. Although that may not seem as rapid as something you'd get from a two-door sports car, the F-150 Raptor has a curb weight of almost 6,000 pounds.

The Raptor is also equipped with 35-inch tires and is likely one of the best used trucks for off-road enthusiasts. However, it was never really designed for speed as much as it was for all-terrain capability. For those who prioritize speed and performance in a pickup truck, there are a handful of trucks now that leave the standard Raptor in the dust. Whether it be supercharged V8s or multi-motor EV drivetrains, these five pickup trucks are faster than the Ford F-150 Raptor.