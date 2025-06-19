Is A Cybertruck Faster Than A Hellcat?

Because of its unique design, powerplant, and performance, the Tesla Cybertruck is a substantial advancement for pickup trucks. By integrating high-tech features with the traditional pickup strengths of cargo capacity and heavy-duty capability, the Cybertruck sold well on its release, and received good reviews. Like the other Tesla cars, the Cybertruck is also known for its speed and acceleration, owing to its powerful electric motors and advanced drivetrain. As a fast truck, Cybertruck speed comparisons are expected, including pitting it against the Dodge Hellcat, a high-performance variant of several Dodge vehicles. But regardless of which Hellcat it comes against, the Cybertruck has a slower top speed.

The performance specs of the long-range version of Cybertruck include 845 horsepower, giving 11,000 pounds of towing capacity, 112 mph top speed, and a zero-to-sixty time of 6.2 seconds. The Hellcat trim is available for the Challenger, Charger,and, the Dodge Durango. In contrast, the performance stats for the Hellcats are as follows: the original Challenger Hellcat released in 2015 came with a V8 engine rated at 707 horsepower, 199 mph top speed, and 3.6 seconds as its zero to sixty time.

Next is the Charger Hellcat, which had its last production year in 2023, and its final version, called the Redeye, sported a V8 that gave 797 horsepower, a top speed of 203 mph, and a 3.5-second zero-to-sixty time. Nonetheless, because both the Charger and Challenger are cars, the Hellcat Durango SUV could be a closer match for the Cybertruck. First introduced in 2021, the Durango Hellcat version is a full-sized SUV powered by a 6.2-liter V8, churning out 710 horsepower, giving it a 180 mph top speed, and a zero-to-sixty time of 3.5 seconds.