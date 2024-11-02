10 Of The Best Used Trucks For Off-Road Enthusiasts
Many vehicles on the market are designed for smooth, paved roads and the daily grind of commuting. But if you love idea of modding your truck for an off-road adventure, you will need a vehicle that supports diverse terrains.
Tackling rough trails — whether in deserts, snowy paths, or rocky mountains — requires a vehicle purpose-built for the challenge. Factors like ground clearance, tires, and weight typically give some insight into how these vehicles might perform. For example, vehicles that claim off-road capabilities are usually equipped with all-terrain tires, which are essentially designed to give better grip than regular tires. Beyond performance features, protective hardware parts help minimize damage from obstacles along the way. Also, many of these trucks come equipped with tech that specifically aids the off-road adventure.
With off-road vehicles becoming more popular we looked at some trucks that will best serve your needs-vehicles that not only conquer the off-road but are also reliable and offer great value for your money. That said, here are 10 of the best used trucks for off-road enthusiasts.
Ford F-150 Raptor
As America's most successful truck, the Ford F150 has a lot of standout features. It's one of the most customizable vehicles on the market and offers various trims to suit owners' needs. For off-road adventures, the F-150 Raptor is specifically equipped for rougher terrains and definitely one of the best you'll find.
Ford introduced the concept for this trim for the first time in 2008 but began its release in 2010. The company sought to create a truck that met the customer's need for a powerful, high-performance truck within the F-series. With a number of tweaks over the three generations of the Raptor, the vehicle has retained a pretty solid reputation among owners.
From the second generation, the Raptor comes with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 gas, while the Raptor R is equipped with a 5.8-liter V8 engine. This, along with the four-wheel drivetrain and 10-speed automatic transmission, allows the vehicle remarkable power for off-road driving. Moreover, its structure is well-equipped for such adventures. Recent models come with 35-inch tires and an optional 37-inch upgrade coupled with a 31-degree approach angle and 12 inches of ground clearance.
One of the best features of this vehicle, if you're an off-road enthusiast, is its different driving modes for various kinds of terrains. Two of these are the Baja mode for desert speeding and the rock crawl mode for navigating rocky paths.
GMC Canyon AT4X
Since its debut in 2004, the GMC Canyon has undergone a number of changes. In the third generation, the mid-size pick-up added the AT4X trim to its impressive line-up. This vehicle features an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 2.7 liter turbo-inline-four gas engine, moving away from the diesel and V6 engines the Canyon formerly used.
The truck comes with 33-inch mud-terrain tires and 10.7-inch ground clearance, 1.1 inches higher than the clearance on the standard trim. It offers a smooth riding experience and can easily withstand rough paths, thanks to its strong skid plates and metal rock sliders. Moreover, the 24-degree departure angle and 36.9-degree approach angle further prove its ability to navigate off the pavement without much hassle.
For a rugged vehicle, the Canyon AT4X has a good blend of luxury. It has great interior styling and is very comfortable to ride in. And the truck has a lot to offer tech-wise too, with easily accessible off-road controls and drive modes. The quality and abundant camera views also make the riding experience easier and safer.
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon
Jeep returned to truck production in 2019 with the re-emergence of the Gladiator. This model has a range of trim offerings, but the Rubicon is undoubtedly the off-road king. Although the truck has a high price, its range of features and off-road competence still rank it pretty high among competitors.
From its exterior, you can tell the Gladiator is well-equipped to handle troublesome trails. Its long wheelbase adds to its stability and security, and the solid live front axles, Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, and front and rear coil springs just add to its great off-road capabilities. To protect against obstacles, the truck also features skid plates for the fuel tank and radiator, as well as rocker guards to protect the rockers. And with 11 inches of ground clearance, the truck is capable of crawling over barriers with not too much trouble.
Among the unique features of the Rubicon trim is its off-road trail camera. Even more impressive are the "off road pages" that owners can view from the infotainment screen, showing the car's altitude and other relevant live data.
Nissan Frontier Pro-4x
Nissan's Frontier Pro-4x package has a bold design that well embodies its off-road character. This mid-size truck is equipped with all-terrain tires and Bilstein off-road shock absorbers. It also comes with electronic locking differentials to enhance traction during off-road drives.
The Frontier Pro-4x is a great option for people who want some vintage flare to their trucks. It has the classic, old-school elements that fans of Nissan have come to love, along with some modern tech that enhances its functionality. For instance, it features surround-view cameras that make navigating easier, although the lower resolution can limit their effectiveness.
Under the hood, the truck houses a powerful 3.8-liter V6 engine. Older models come with a five-speed automatic transmission, while the third generation boasts a nine-speed automatic. Apart from its functionality, the Nissan Frontier also has a good reputation for reliability. Even the earliest models haven't racked up a lot of complaints. For the Frontier Pro-4x, which was first released in 2009, some of the best years are the 2014 and 2017 models.
Ram 1500 Rebel
Ram's focus on quality has seemingly resulted in a line-up of vehicles known for their durability. We were impressed with our first drive of the 2025 Ram 1500, and its Rebel trim is easily recognizable with its unique wheels and grille design. However, for off-road enthusiasts, it was crafted not just as an automotive beauty but also with a range of modifications to thrive outside the pavement. RAM released the Rebel for the first time in 2015, after years of developing an off-road package.
Over the years, the truck has offered a number of engine options but maintains the eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drivetrain. Looks-wise, this full-size truck comes with a bold exterior and spacious interior, but there has also been a wide range of tech features to improve its functionality.
Part of what makes the Rebel stand out from the standard trims is its increased air suspension, which provides extra ground clearance for off-road use. Additionally, the underbody is protected by steel plates, making it well-prepared for rugged terrain. Despite these off-road features, the truck still provides a smooth ride. It doesn't sacrifice interior comfort for off-road capabilities, either.
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
In our review of the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, we found it to be a stylish pick-up and an excellent off-road machine. Introduced for the second generation of the Colorado, the ZR2 is a powerful mid-size truck equipped with 33-inch all terrain tires and 10.7-inch of ground clearance. Up until the third generation, the truck maintained a 2.8-liter turbo-inline-four engine and an optional 3.6-liter V6 gas. The most recent models now come with a 2.7-liter turbo inline-four gas.
The Chevrolet Colorado is unique, being one of the only mid-size trucks that comes with front and rear locking differentials. This feature helps in navigating the difficult terrains by increasing traction. Combined with multimatic shocks, the truck offers a pretty stable and reliable driving experience during off-road use.
The ZR2 has different driving modes, including the Baja mode, tow/haul mode, terrain mode, and off-road mode. These configurations allow the truck to stay quite dominating on the dirt and rocks while performing pretty smoothly thanks to its powerful engines. While the truck boasts a range of impressive hardware features, the assistive technology is not so impressive, especially on older releases.
Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-road
For a mid-size truck, the Toyota Tacoma is pretty large, but its structure gives it excellent visibility, and it is coupled with hardware components designed for rugged terrain. The TRD off-road trim is your best bet for rougher rides, featuring all-terrain tires and a Bilstein suspension tuned for compliance.
In addition, the truck is equipped with various hardware components to support off-road driving, including the rear locking differential, strong brakes, and 11 inches of ground clearance. One of its most unique features, however, is the Toyota Crawl Control feature. This system comes in when maneuvering obstacles by helping to control the truck's acceleration through advanced sensors.
Most TRD off-road trucks are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 gas engine, but the newest generation houses a 2.4-liter turbo inline-four gas. The most recent releases also come with some tweaks to the exterior design. But perhaps the most noticeable change is the boost in price. While the 2024 model now costs about $44,395, you can purchase the used models for significantly less and still get much of the value offered by the Toyota Tacoma.
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
There are all sorts of things to know if you're shopping for a Chevrolet Silverado, but we're going to focus on just one model here. The ZR2 is a recent addition to the Silverado lineup, first released in 2021, and it's among its most capable trucks. The vehicle offers a comprehensive package featuring a spacious cabin, modern technology, and exterior enhancements for off-road drives.
Before this trim, Chevrolet had created vehicles suitable for off-roading, but none quite like the Silverado ZR2, which is specifically engineered for more extreme terrains. First off, the truck stands out for its distinct appearance, thanks to the 33-inch mud-terrain tires and the lifted suspension. It also comes with off-road high-clearance side steps to make it easier to mount the truck.
The Silverado ZR2 features Multimatic DSS dampers which help enhance the maximum travel of the front and rear suspension when coupled with its specially tuned springs. Aside from the hardware, the Silverado ZR2 has a bunch of off-road-friendly software features, like Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Super Cruise Driver Assistance.
Ram 2500 Power Wagon
The Ram 2500 Power Wagon is a full-size, bold-looking truck that commands presence on the road. This heavy-duty off-roader offers a relatively smooth ride for its size, with a light, seamless steering feel. Compared to competitors, it's one of the most affordable options among the full-size, high-performance trucks, and it excels in its off-road capabilities.
The Power Wagon comes powered by either a 5.7-liter V8 gas engine or 6.4-liter V8, along with a six-speed automatic transmission and a 4x4 wheel drivetrain. The truck is designed to navigate mountain trails and rocky paths, and it performs impressively thanks to its durable front and rear solid axles. The 26 inches of suspension articulation further enhance stability on rough terrain, keeping it steady even on bumpy trails.
With 14.2 inches of ground clearance, the Power Wagon stands out as one of the highest in its class, even surpassing the Raptor. Its impressive payload and towing capacity also give it an edge over competitors. However, fuel economy is not its strong suit, and while it excels in off-roading, its on-road performance is less remarkable.
GMC Sierra AT4
Despite being a large truck, the GMC Sierra AT4 is a practical and versatile vehicle for not just off-road adventures but daily use. This package was first released in 2019 and has been a part of two generations of the GMC Sierra. So far, the truck definitely stands out as a competent premium off-road vehicle, both in features and in the general reliability of this model.
The Sierra AT4 comes with an athletic exterior and wide, comfortable leather seats on the inside. To create more ground clearance for off-road driving, there's a 2-inch suspension lift, which, coupled with the skid plates, ensures limited damage or abrasion to the vehicle. The knobby all-terrain tires and off-road shocks also contribute to a smoother ride on the pavement. In addition, this truck offers a range of customizability with a number of engine options and optional features depending on the model year. For a truck, the Sierra AT4 has robust all-round performance, even in terms of speed. The truck's poor fuel consumption is perhaps its biggest downside.
Methodology
Many trucks claim to offer the agility and design to excel off the road, but not many of them actually do. After examining a wide range of models — from mid-size pick-ups to heavy-duty trucks across various automakers — we carefully selected the ones we believe are best suited for off-road adventures.
We based our selection on the components and features offered by these companies, such as their engines, ground clearance and tires, factors that could give insight into how the vehicle can maneuver obstacles. To add a practical perspective, we also reviewed feedback from professionals, including our own test drives and reviews here at SlashGear, to understand how these trucks truly perform on challenging terrains.