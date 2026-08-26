5 Useful Trailer Accessories You Can Buy At Tractor Supply
For some, a trailer is an extravagance used to aid in transporting motorcycles and ATVs around for off-roading weekend adventures. For others, a trailer is an absolute necessity that plays an integral part in transporting gear for landscaping and handyman business ventures. In any of those scenarios, you typically need a heavy-duty truck or sport utility vehicle to move the trailer from one location to the next. You, of course, also need a trailer hitch, though some automakers are working hard to eliminate the need for a physical connection in towing.
Apart from those obvious towing essentials, there are several other items that can help elevate your towing game either in terms of efficiency or safety. Such accessories can be found at any number of retailers, with Tractor Supply Co. serving as one of the big-box operations featuring trailer gear online and through its brick-and-mortar stores. As you might expect, there are numerous trailer accessories currently available from Tractor Supply Co., with the retailer featuring over 330 options through its online outlet. Those numbers can make it difficult to decide which might be best suited to your needs and worthy of your hard-earned money, and which might be smarter to skip. In hopes of making that process a little easier, we did a little digging and found a few trailer accessories we think might be useful for anyone with towing needs.
6-slot steel tool rack
If you are using your trailer as part of your landscaping venture, odds are that much of its storage area is being consumed by essential yard care tools like lawn mowers, blowers, trimmers, and chainsaws. That tends to leave little room for smaller, non-powered equipment like shovels, hoes, and rakes. Moreover, even if there is room enough for such items, it's hardly ideal to leave them lying loose in the bed of the trailer when you're cruising to your next job. That's what makes an accessory like a storage rack a potential game changer for those in need.
Tractor Supply Co. has a handful of trailer-ready tool racks available for its customers, several of which are adorned with the Carry-On logo. That list includes this 6-slot tool rack, which is currently listed for $59.99. The tool rack is made from steel and has a matte black, powder-coated finish. It is designed to mount directly to an open-sided trailer with included bolts. As the name says, it can hold up to six straight-handle tools. Each of the rack's storage slots is also fitted with rubber grommets to protect the tools' handles during transit while also securing them for safety. The rack has a weight capacity of 50 pounds and is backed by a 1-year warranty. At present, few Tractor Supply Co. customers have reviewed the rack. However, the one that did gave it a 5-star rating.
Low-profile trailer tool box
On the subject of not letting your tools and gear tumble loose in the back of your trailer, a tool rack is far from the only storage option you should consider, particularly if you're lugging around smaller tools for your work. If those devices are among the tools of your trade, a secure, dedicated tool box may be more in order.
Now, many pickup truck owners may already have a major brand tool box lining the bed of their ride. But if you're using that truck to tow a trailer around with additional work gear, it's probably overloaded with tools already. If that's the case, adding an additional tool box like this model from Tractor Supply Co. to your trailer could help you lighten the load of your truck bed box, and allow you to keep your go-to job site tools closer at hand when you're at work.
This is a pretty no-nonsense storage box too, with TSC fashioning it out of weather-resistant steel and fitting its lid with a foam seal to ensure the elements are kept at bay. It's also compatible with most A-frame trailer tongues, is fully lockable for security, and is outfitted with dual-dampened gas shocks and a paddle-style handle for easy closure. Additionally, Tractor Supply backs the box with a 3-year warranty. Customers are largely satisfied with the $369.99 box too, as some 885 reviews have resulted in a solid rating of 4.4 stars.
Locking steel gas container rack
While many of the top cordless power tool brands have been making the move to battery power in recent years, if you're a landscaping professional or work as a handyman, it's likely that you still keep gas-powered gear on hand for your work. If that's the case, you likely also need to keep a full can of gas on your work trailer. Given the combustible nature of gasoline, this can be dangerous. Thus, you'd be wise to have some way to keep the fuel safe and secure on board your work trailer.
If you're shopping for such an accessory through Tractor Supply Co., you can currently purchase a locking model from Carry-On on sale for $44.99. For the record, that price does include a padlock with a key, though it does not include a gas can. This rack is designed to hold a 5-gallon container, so you'll need to ensure your current can fits those parameters before you buy it, or potentially purchase a gas can that does. The powder-coated steel rack secures to most normal landscaping trailers, and locks a gas can into place during transit, or while you're away on a job. While this rack currently has just a 3.7-star rating, that number is based on only six reviews; one of those reviewers complained that it didn't fit either of their gas cans.
Electric trailer jack
Having a trailer to haul heavy-duty items around town can be handy, but it does have a couple of drawbacks. The first is that you will need to have space at home or at your office to store the trailer when it's not in use. That brings us to the second, which is that you generally should not keep your trailer hitched to your truck when you aren't using it.
Assuming you have a place to park your trailer, the matter of safely securing it in its designated spot is likely the trickier issue. Now, most trailers come equipped with some sort of parking jack — sometimes called a tongue jack — to raise, lower, and support the trailer tongue when hitching or unhitching. Sometimes those jacks wear out, and sometimes you might just be looking for an upgrade. This TruxMate Electric Trailer Jack, which is currently on sale for $129.99, may be the fix you need in either case, particularly for folks who don't want to waste time and energy manually cranking the trailer jack into position.
Yes, this trailer jack is fully electric, lifting and holding up to 3,500 pounds with little physical exertion from users. It's also adjustable from 9 inches up to 31.5 inches, making it a versatile jack suitable for steadying a hauling trailer as well as top-rated travel trailers. The 4.8-star-rated jack is powered by a 12V DC motor, is weather-resistant, and has a built-in circuit breaker, as well as an LED light for night lifting.
Adjustable trailer dolly
Having the right accessories to safely park your trailer is smart, but those who own trailers might be quick to tell you that getting your trailer into its designated parking area can also be a task. That's particularly true if you're trying to park it while it's still attached to your pickup truck or SUV. While some professionals might prefer to go about it that way, others might agree that a trailer dolly can make that particular task considerably easier.
If you're unfamiliar with the trailer dolly, the device's name accurately describes its function. It's essentially a tugboat for your trailer that attaches to the trailer coupler and allows users to move it around manually. If you're interested in moving your trailer this way, Tractor Supply Co. is selling a Tow Tuff Trailer Dolly online for $129.99.
Moving a trailer manually may not be for everyone, of course, as there is some level of physical exertion required. If you're moving a smaller, two-wheeled trailer around, this Tow Tuff Dolly is worth a look as it can handle up to 600 pounds of tongue weight and is fitted with a 1 7/8-inch hitch ball that is adjustable between 15 3/8 inches and 24 3/8 inches in height. Meanwhile, its 41-inch handle should create enough leverage to easily move most trailers. TSC customers have rated the steel dolly well at 4.7 stars, with most agreeing it's sturdy and easy to use with utility trailers, log splitters, and some smaller boat trailers.