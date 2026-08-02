10 Lawn And Landscaping Tools And Kits That Are Almost Always A Waste Of Money

The lawn can be a place of great relaxation and satisfaction. Plenty of tools play a central role in tackling all manner of jobs out in the yard, allowing you to curate the experience you want in the outdoor spaces that surround your home with relative ease. Of course, no outdoor maintenance task is necessarily easy, with the heat, changing weather, and pest issues playing their parts in any job you'll tackle. But with the right tool, it's possible to simplify many of the projects that frequently come across your landscaping to-do list.

Even so, lots of tools you might consider investing in easily fall into the category of gimmicky or frivolous. It's entirely possible to fall for slick marketing tricks that make you think that a new tool can amplify what's possible in the yard, only to find out that the piece of equipment is fairly redundant and really not necessary. Other tools are perfectly well suited to their unique tasks, but when deployed in a residential lawn care regimen, they only really deliver what amounts to overkill, offering a wasteful investment in a tool via a different route. These 10 tools and kits are frequently unnecessary or overpowered for the job of managing your home's outdoor living areas, making them good candidates to skip the next time you're browsing the shelves of your favorite home improvement store for inspiration for your yard.