Home Depot Is Selling A Heavy-Duty Weed Puller Tool For Under $50

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As sure as spring brings warmer weather and blooming flowers to the world, it also brings with it something that most yard warriors dread: weeds. Thankfully, there are many ways to remove these pesky growths that pop up in the spring and ugly up your yard and flower beds. Thankfully, there are many ways to remove weeds, ranging from shovels, trowels, and chemicals to the often-overlooked weed torches.

If you've got the money, you might even be able to hire robots with lasers to blast away your weed worries. However, most homeowners will no doubt opt for a more traditional method of weed removal, one of which may be a weeding device like Fiskars' stand-up four-claw weed puller. If you're unfamiliar with weed-pulling tools, they help users remove weeds from lawns and beds by plunging "claws" into the ground and plucking the unsightly weed from the soil. The Fiskars tool performs as such with little effort, its four claws securing and pulling weeds with a mere tilting back of the device at the point of removal.

This convenience can be had for cheap, too: You can currently purchase the device for under $50 through Home Depot, where it's listed for $48.98. That feels like a small price to pay for a back- and knee-saving device like this, and if you spend much time working in the yard, you know you really can't put a price on that.