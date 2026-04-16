Home Depot Is Selling A Heavy-Duty Weed Puller Tool For Under $50
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As sure as spring brings warmer weather and blooming flowers to the world, it also brings with it something that most yard warriors dread: weeds. Thankfully, there are many ways to remove these pesky growths that pop up in the spring and ugly up your yard and flower beds. Thankfully, there are many ways to remove weeds, ranging from shovels, trowels, and chemicals to the often-overlooked weed torches.
If you've got the money, you might even be able to hire robots with lasers to blast away your weed worries. However, most homeowners will no doubt opt for a more traditional method of weed removal, one of which may be a weeding device like Fiskars' stand-up four-claw weed puller. If you're unfamiliar with weed-pulling tools, they help users remove weeds from lawns and beds by plunging "claws" into the ground and plucking the unsightly weed from the soil. The Fiskars tool performs as such with little effort, its four claws securing and pulling weeds with a mere tilting back of the device at the point of removal.
This convenience can be had for cheap, too: You can currently purchase the device for under $50 through Home Depot, where it's listed for $48.98. That feels like a small price to pay for a back- and knee-saving device like this, and if you spend much time working in the yard, you know you really can't put a price on that.
What users are saying about the Fiskars Weed Puller
The Fiskars weed puller is backed by a lifetime warranty, which makes its current sale price more appealing. Despite that, you'd be wise to do a little research on the Fiskars weed puller before you add it to your cart and head to checkout. According to users who've purchased the device from Home Depot, there are some factors to consider if you're looking to add the weed puller to your lawn care arsenal, as it currently has a decent but not outstanding 4.3 out of 5-star rating from over 1,450 reviews.
For the record, the reviews are largely positive with 1,196 reviewers leaving four- or five-star reviews. Not surprisingly, ease of use is a common point of praise for the weed puller, with owners appreciating that it functions without the need to bend over and allows a user to manage weeds without even touching them.
Many also point out the weed-puller's low weight as a positive, though the plastic components that help keep the device light have led several others to question its heavy-duty claims. In fact, more than a few customers who've purchased the Fiskars weed puller claim it broke very quickly, with some even noting that their weed puller didn't make it past the very first use. Despite those complaints, BobVila.com named the four-claw Fiskars weed puller the best one on the market.