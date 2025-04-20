What Is Toyota's Hitchless Towing And How Does It Work?

With new technologies pushing humanity into uncharted territory in virtually every facet of daily life, it should hardly come as a surprise that such advancements are also changing the automobile arena in dramatic fashion. If you follow the news in the realm of automotive tech, you know that topics involving advancements in the EV sector tend to be regular headline grabbers. So too are the development of game-changing safety technologies and entertainment features. With every new advancement, vehicles edge closer and closer to the stuff we'd expect to see in science fiction stories. Toyota's Hitchless Towing concept very much fits into that category.

If you've yet to read or hear about Hitchless Towing, Toyota's engineering team has been developing the technology for a couple of years now, with the company's Research and Development team first hyping its work on the technology in a 2022 press release. While little has been said of the tech through official channels in the ensuing years, there's every reason to believe Toyota is still hashing out the details with Hitchless Towing, as the window from research, development, and testing of such a technology to its actual use in the real-world tends to be years.

As its name states, Hitchless Towing involves one vehicle towing another without the need for a physical connection between the two. It should go without saying that such a technology could be a game-changer in the transportation industry.

