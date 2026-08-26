Do Plug-In Hybrids Have A Reliability Problem?

Findings by Consumer Reports and JD Power suggest that plug-in hybrids are far less reliable than their internal combustion counterparts, but digging into the numbers and research methodology reveals it's not quite that simple. First, although Consumer Reports' survey found owners of electric vehicles and plug-in electric vehicles report about 80% more problems on average than owners of internal combustion engine vehicles, it lumped EVs and PHEVs together. Without breaking out the PHEV number, it's hardly a definitive answer, and it's further complicated by there being far fewer EV and PHEV models on the market than ICE vehicles, which means a few bad apples can seriously skew the data.

When it comes to assessing reliability, it's also crucial to consider how the data is sourced. Consumer Reports surveyed owners of about 380,000 vehicles from its own subscriber base, which means most of its data was self-reported. That's a problem, because it means it's highly anecdotal. As with online reviews, disgruntled owners tend to be more inclined to respond to surveys than satisfied ones. JD Power's 2026 reliability report has similar problems, in that it also relies heavily on self-reported information, but it recruits respondents using vehicle registration and ownership information, rather than an existing subscriber base. Additionally, JD Power began collecting repair data from dealerships in April 2026, which will add credibility to subsequent reports.