How Reliable Are Toyota PHEVs?

On paper, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) appear to offer the sweet spot between conventional gas-powered cars and electric vehicles (EVs). PHEVs can operate for short distances — typically 30 to 50 miles — on all-electric power and automatically switch to hybrid power when the battery runs out. Yet, the reality is that the complexity of this dual powertrain configuration leads to reliability issues, according to a survey by Consumer Reports (CR). The findings revealed an interesting twist: among PHEVs, Toyota offered the most dependable models.

Let's put this in perspective. As CR tells it, by the end of 2024, PHEVs had 70% more reliability issues than regular gas-powered and hybrid cars. That's an eye-opening number, but less dramatic than the 146% higher problem rate reported the previous year. That's a substantial improvement. While the organization's data shows good progress for PHEV reliability as a whole, it doesn't provide specific figures for Toyota PHEVs. Nonetheless, CR saw fit to include the RAV4 Prime PHEV on its list of the ten most reliable vehicles.

J.D. Power has limited reliability data on Toyota PHEVs, but gives the 2021 RAV4 Prime a "great" quality and reliability rating of 87 out of 100. That was the debut year for the PHEV variant of the automaker's best-selling RAV4, which also made our list of the most reliable SUV models made by Toyota.