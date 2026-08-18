12 Of The Best Motorcycles For Senior Riders

If a young heartthrob in a stained wifebeater shirt and leather jacket is the image that jumps to your mind when you think "rider," you may be surprised to find that the majority of motorcyclists in the United States are over 50, with millions of riders over the age of 60. Like any large cohort of the American public, these motorcyclists defy easy categorization, and different subgroups of seniors are looking for different motorcycles.

Some motorcycles on this list are right for lifelong riders, still fit enough to keep checking big rides off the bucket list. Some bikes are right for a well-seasoned rider seeking a smart, manageable option. Still other motorcycles are great for senior riders who are riding for the first time and are looking for something small and fun. There are options available for seniors with decreased mobility, such as automatic transmissions, electronic rider aids, or lighter weights. There are even three-wheelers to keep things stable and assist aging riders.

By choosing the right motorcycle, senior riders can continue riding into their golden years. The following roundup represents various types of motorcycles for seniors at different life stages who want to keep alive the spirit of adventure that a good life requires, no matter what your age.