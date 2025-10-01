Who Owns Vespa, And Where Are The Scooters Made?

Today, Vespa is synonymous with scooters, much like Band-Aid is with bandages or Kleenex with tissues. Rather remarkably, this wildly successful product came from a factory in Pontedera, a small town in Tuscany, Italy. And the company behind it, Piaggio & Co., didn't even start out making vehicles. When Rinaldo Piaggio took over the family business in 1884, they were focused on producing fittings for luxury ships. Under his leadership, Piaggio later pivoted into aviation, building aircraft engines and seaplanes. By the 1930s, it had grown into one of Italy's largest aeronautical companies.

However, that success took a brief pause during World War II, when the Pontedera factory was hit by a bomb. And after the war, the Piaggio family had to rebuild their factory and rethink their entire business model. For Enrico Piaggio, Rinaldo's son, there weren't a lot of options. It was either kitchenware or small vehicles. And that's how they went on to create the iconic Vespa in 1946.

Interestingly, the engineer who designed it, Corradino D'Ascanio, actually disliked motorcycles. He thought they were noisy, dirty, and bulky. His goal was to reimagine the ideal two-wheeler— a simple, clean, and easy-to-ride machine. And for many people today, the Vespa isn't even a motorcycle. Because back then, after the war, fuel was scarce, cars were too expensive, and motorcycles were quite intimidating. There was a clear need for an in-between vehicle: something efficient, affordable, and simple. Decades later, we can look back and say the Vespa filled that gap rather perfectly.