Who Makes BMW Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?

Alongside Honda and Suzuki, BMW is one of the rare companies that have managed to earn a coveted position in the minds of folks interested in both cars and motorcycles. The BMW Group operates 32 manufacturing plants worldwide, 26 of which focus on cars and the remaining six on BMW's motorcycles. Narrow that list to facilities that manufacture or assemble engines for BMW cars, and it becomes much shorter. As of 2026, five facilities manufacture internal combustion engines bound for BMW cars. Of those, two plants are located in Europe, with one being the Steyr plant located in Austria, and the other being the Hams Hall plant in the U.K.

The other three plants are located in Asia, which include the Shenyang plant in China, the Kulim plant located in Malaysia, and the Force Motors plant in India. Note that the engine assembly facilities in Malaysia and India are third-party contract manufacturers set up in partnership with local companies: Sime Darby Auto Engineering in Malaysia and Force Motors in India.

BMW's plant in Munich also used to manufacture engines, but it is currently being repurposed as an EV-focused plant focusing on vehicles like the BMW iX3, which is based on the Neue Klasse X concept. Given that BMW assembles cars in dozens of locations around the world, every internal-combustion BMW relies on engines produced at one of these specialized facilities. Once manufactured, these engines are shipped to the final assembly locations around the world.