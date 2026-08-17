12 Milwaukee M12 Tools Under $150 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Milwaukee, known for its signature red and black color, is a popular tool brand that offers a wide range of hand and power tools to help users in their professions—be they electricians, plumbers, woodworkers, automotive experts, or even DIYers.

The brand has something for everyone. There are two main categories of tools produced by Milwaukee: the M12 line of tools and the M18 tool system. Here, we are going to talk about the M12 in particular, which is a cordless system of over 150 tools designed to be compact enough to reach difficult spots, so you can work in places where other tools might not be effective.

We have sorted some of the best Milwaukee M12 tools, all priced under $150, that are worth adding to your collection for multiple reasons, such as reducing the effort and time taken to drive a fastener into the work surface compared to a manual hand tool. Plus, all of these power tools are compatible with the M12 RedLithium batteries; therefore, you can operate them all with the same battery to minimize extra purchases.