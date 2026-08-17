12 Milwaukee M12 Tools Under $150 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Milwaukee, known for its signature red and black color, is a popular tool brand that offers a wide range of hand and power tools to help users in their professions—be they electricians, plumbers, woodworkers, automotive experts, or even DIYers.
The brand has something for everyone. There are two main categories of tools produced by Milwaukee: the M12 line of tools and the M18 tool system. Here, we are going to talk about the M12 in particular, which is a cordless system of over 150 tools designed to be compact enough to reach difficult spots, so you can work in places where other tools might not be effective.
We have sorted some of the best Milwaukee M12 tools, all priced under $150, that are worth adding to your collection for multiple reasons, such as reducing the effort and time taken to drive a fastener into the work surface compared to a manual hand tool. Plus, all of these power tools are compatible with the M12 RedLithium batteries; therefore, you can operate them all with the same battery to minimize extra purchases.
M12 Electric Portable Inflator
A portable inflator is something you should have in the back of your car to get out of situations involving flat tires in the middle of nowhere. The M12 Electric Portable Inflator can generate about 120 PSI, allowing it to fill a car tire in under a minute and a light truck tire in around four minutes. With RedLink Intelligence technology, the machine automatically shuts off once the desired pressure is reached, preventing overfilling. You can set the target pressure using the buttons next to the digital LCD screen.
Moreover, the inflator has a compact, portable design, so it takes up minimal space in your vehicle. Available for $139 at Home Depot, the kit includes a ball inflation needle, Presta chuck, Schrader chuck, and an inflator nozzle, so you can also inflate other items like balls, inflatable toys, mattresses, and more. There are currently 3,517 reviews for the tool, bringing the average to 4.6, with customers finding it a handy purchase for small jobs and quick top-offs. They also loved the speed at which it works, along with the battery life, which allows it to top off several tires in a single cycle.
M12 Fuel 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver
As one of the major impact driver brands, Milwaukee offers the M12 Fuel Hex Impact Driver that delivers 1,500 in-lbs of torque and up to 3,600 RPM to handle everyday fastening jobs in home repairs, furniture assembly, DIY projects, and renovations. The tool can easily reach tight spots, such as between pipes and behind shelves, thanks to its five-inch length, and its four-mode speed control lets you generate the desired amount of power based on the task at hand. Even Home Depot buyers say it can handle almost any daily task with impressive power.
Having this on deck basically eliminates the struggles associated with manual screwdrivers, allowing you to undo the toughest bits and screws with ease. The lightweight design of just two pounds, along with easy bit insertion, makes it a convenient tool for beginners. Home Depot is selling this hex impact driver for $149, and it has received a 4.8 rating from 1,330 reviewers, making it one of the top-rated Milwaukee M12 tools on the platform.
M12 12V 3/8 inch Drill/Driver Kit
With the M12 12V 3/8 inch Drill/Driver Kit, you can execute various tasks around the house, such as furniture assembly, home renovations, DIY jobs, and more. The tool can reach up to 1,500 RPM with a torque output of 275 inch-pounds, which is sufficient for everyday tasks such as driving screws and drilling holes. Moreover, the 3/8-inch design allows the tool to work in narrow spaces to undo screws behind cupboards and shelves.
You can keep track of the battery levels via the on-board fuel gauge located on the side of the tool gun, and the rubber overmold handle provides an ergonomic grip. For a discounted price of $45.15, you also get two M12 RedLithium CP 1.5Ah battery packs, an M12 lithium-ion battery charger, and a carrying case along with the tool. This kit is rated 4.6 on Home Depot by 1,216 reviewers who liked the cordless design and the power output, making it fun for home improvement tasks.
M12 Fuel 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
Available for $149 at Home Depot, the M12 Fuel 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum can be your cleaning partner after home renovations or when building furniture in your workshop. The vacuum can deliver up to 45 CFM of suction power to pull up all kinds of debris, sawdust, and dirt from the target surface. For wet applications, there's enough suction to lift water spills with a force of 42 inches, cleaning accidental liquid spills from the surface. You can choose between high- and low-speed modes depending on the task's severity.
Furthermore, it has a 1.6-gallon capacity for collecting trash and an internal storage compartment where you can easily store the hose and other accessories, such as nozzles, to save space. Rated 4.5 out of 5 by 4,956 users, customers found it a small, handy tool for quick cleanups, such as removing sawdust from floors and cleaning workbenches. Also, it comes with a wall mount so you can easily hang it on the nearby wall and use the flexible five-foot-long hose to vacuum the spots within its reach.
M12 12V Soldering Iron with Soldering Iron Chisel Tip
The M12 12V Soldering Iron is a useful tool for electrical repairs and installations in the home, such as repairing faulty wiring, making new electrical connections, and soldering small components. The gun has a quick-heating mechanism and can reach 750 degrees Fahrenheit in about 18 seconds; the temperature indicator will let you know when the operating temperature is reached. Additionally, it has a three-stop pivoting head to access narrow and angled areas, while the LED light built into the head helps illuminate darker areas for improved visibility.
Additionally, you can switch between different tips — chisel and pointed — without needing any extra tools or accessories. Hence, you can add this Milwaukee M12 tool to your collection for $133 at Home Depot, where it has a 4.4-star rating from 638 customers. Many users commented that the tool heats up quickly, maintains temperature well throughout the soldering process, and allows easy access to difficult spots, with the one-handed cordless design further enhancing maneuverability.
M12 12V Compact Spot Blower
Holding a 4.2 rating on Home Depot, based on 742 ratings, the M12 12V Compact Spot Blower can be bought for $119. It is one of the essential tools to have onboard for quick cleanups in your workshop, home, or even in your home's outdoor garden. The blower has two speed modes, with the highest air speed at 110 MPH and an air volume of 175 CFM for efficient cleaning. You can lock the tool at the chosen speed using the lock-on switch, eliminating the need to press and hold the trigger throughout the job.
The package comes with three types of nozzles: a wide-sweeping nozzle for clearing dust from open areas; an extension nozzle for narrow spaces; and a rubber nozzle for targeted cleaning and sensitive spots. Those who used the spot blower found it pretty effective for daily tasks, such as cleaning pathways, vehicle interiors, pavements, garages, workbenches, and more.
M12 12V Hackzall Reciprocating Saw
The M12 12V Hackzall Reciprocating Saw is a lightweight, cordless tool that aids in cutting through surfaces such as plastic, drywall, wood, PVC, and more. Equipped with a powerful motor, the saw can deliver up to 3,000 SPM at a 1/2-inch stroke length for quick, clean cuts, and the speed can be managed via the variable-speed trigger for more controlled cutting. The compact design lets it access tight spots with ease, while the Quik-Lok keyless blade clamp enables you to switch between blades without the requirement of additional accessories.
Besides, the tool can accept both Hackzall (shorter stroke length, better for repeated cuts) and Sawzall (longer stroke length, better for rigorous cuts) style blades for versatile use. You can pair the tool with any battery in the M12 system for optimal performance. Up for grabs at Home Depot for $119, this reciprocating saw is one of the highest-rated cordless Milwaukee power tools, with a 4.6 rating from 3,314 users who said it has enough power to make clean cuts through small wood branches and even light metal.
M12 12V Rotary Tool
A rotary tool has multiple uses, such as sanding, polishing, grinding, and cutting. With the M12 12V Rotary Tool, you can achieve speeds up to 32,000 RPM, which can be controlled via a variable-speed dial. It features a 1/8-inch collet that accepts all shank accessories between 1/32 and 1/8 inches. Hence, you can easily switch between accessories for a range of applications in fields such as plumbing, automotive, electrical, and DIY.
There are grinder-style exhaust ports that keep debris generated during cutting from entering the tool, while the front bearing is also protected from wear and tear, contributing to a longer life. You can track battery levels using the battery gauge on the tool's body, and it is compatible with all M12 batteries. At a price of $119, you get five cutting wheels, a mandrel, and a wrench along with the tool. A total of 1,192 Home Depot customers rated this rotary tool an average of 4.3, noting that it delivers plenty of power and offers the flexibility to work cordlessly.
M12 Fuel 12V 3 inch Cut Off Saw
The 3-inch Cut-Off Saw featured in the Milwaukee M12 Fuel collection is another tool you can have in your hands when you want to perform fast, precise cutting through materials like metal, drywall, tile, and more. It can reach 20,000 RPM, thanks to the integration of a PowerState brushless motor. There is a unique feature of this tool: the blade can also rotate in reverse, allowing you to choose between the two directions. Consequently, you can decide the direction in which debris and sparks are thrown off, plus it is also useful when working in tight spots where it's easier to maneuver the tool in reverse.
This cut-off saw also has an LED light for added visibility and a 7/16-inch flange adapter, which brings compatibility with 3-inch Dremel saw-max accessories. The tool is available for $149 at Home Depot and includes a metal cut-off wheel, a carbide abrasive blade, and a diamond tile blade. It further received a score of 4.5 from 3,391 users who praised its effectiveness in handling a wide range of cutting tasks. Some users also attached it to an external dust bag for collecting dust and debris and said that it captures almost all the dust produced, reducing mess at the jobsite.
M12 12V 3/8 inch Right Angle Drill
With the M12 12V 3/8 inch Right Angle Drill, you can carry out a range of drilling and fastening jobs in automotive, electrical, and woodworking, thanks to the 100-inch-pounds of torque. You can select from 12 torque settings based on the fastener size. It has a 3/8-inch single-sleeve ratcheting chuck that provides a better grip, while the 3-3/4-inch head allows the tool to reach tight spots. There is also a built-in LED light that keeps the work area well-lit, and a battery fuel gauge that keeps you updated on the charge level.
The drill features an extended paddle switch that reduces hand fatigue during prolonged use, and it works with any M12 battery pack for optimal performance. With a score of 4.6 from 1,101 reviews, this tool is liked for its ergonomic design and the ton of torque it delivers, which helps with a variety of installations and repairs, especially in difficult spots.
M12 12-Volt Packout Flood Light
For precise and accurate work, you would need the job site to be bright and well-lit, and for that, the M12 12V Packout Flood Light is ideal. It can generate about 1,400 lumens of output and has a head that can rotate 300 degrees horizontally and 180 degrees vertically for all-round illumination. You can select from three brightness levels, with the maximum runtime of 12 hours at the lowest setting. The body is IP54-rated, providing protection against dust and water, while the light can also withstand impacts.
You also get extra storage space in this floodlight design via an open storage area and removable bins where you can store bits, screws, and other small accessories. Not only that, but it also has USB-A and USB-C ports that can recharge your devices, such as smartphones. Selling for $129 at a 20% discount on Home Depot, this floodlight has a 4.6-star rating from 600 users. Buyers liked that the product is compatible with the Milwaukee Packout system, which lets them stack it on top of other tools in the category for convenient use.
M12 12V 3/8 in. Crown Stapler
The M12 12V 3/8 in. Crown Stapler is something you can use for DIY woodworking, upholstery, home renovations, and more. It is basically used for jobs where you want to secure two materials together with repetitive fastening, such as pieces of fabric, thin sheets of wood, and cardboard. The staple gun can drive up to 1,500 staples on a single charge using an M12 battery, and its compact design lets it access tight spaces.
There are two stapling modes: contact actuation, suitable for quick, repetitive fastening upon contact, and sequential firing, better suited for precise tasks where accuracy matters. You can place the gun in the exact firing spot using the staple-locating arrow and keep an eye on the remaining cartridges through the slotted magazine. Furthermore, the dry-fire lockout feature prevents the gun from firing once the magazine is empty, preventing damage to the work surface.
This M12 tool is up for grabs at Home Depot for $139 and has a 4.6 rating from 1,256 users who praised its lightweight, ergonomic build and noted that it rarely jams while stapling, offering more consistent performance.
Methodology
While there is a wide range of products available in the Milwaukee M12 line of tools, each intended for a different purpose, in this guide we focused on tools with a minimum rating of 4 on Home Depot, based on reviews from 500 or more users. These tools can be used in professional settings as well as in home environments for everyday repairs and installations, offering versatile use.
To keep these tools within an affordable budget, they all cost less than $150, so they remain pocket-friendly for DIYers and homeowners who wouldn't want to spend a lot on tools they might not use every other day. So, this list of products applies to all kinds of users.