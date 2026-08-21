This Tech Was Initially Dunked On - Now Almost Everyone Uses It

Countless tech products and services get released every year. Some of them stick around, while others don't. The Humane AI Pin and Apple Vision Pro are recent examples of gadgets no one wanted to buy — and they ultimately flopped. Every once in a while, however, we see products heavily scrutinized at launch, only to prove their critics wrong.

A recent example of a technology with polarizing public perception is generative AI. Tools like ChatGPT and Claude are exceptional in what they offer, but many of the concerns surrounding generative AI aren't entirely unfounded. Beyond the moral and ethical dilemmas surrounding copyright and privacy, critics have understandably brought up concerns about job displacement, misinformation, and academic integrity. Yet, the generative AI industry is growing rapidly. Only time can tell whether GenAI will go down as one of the defining technologies of our time.

What we do have broader insights about, however, are several other technologies or gadgets that were initially criticized by skeptics but eventually became part of our daily lives. From smartphones to modern USB standards, here are five technologies that had to endure their fair share of doubters before becoming commonplace.