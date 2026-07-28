5 Gadgets No One Wanted To Buy (And They Were Right)

Every year, we see the launch of countless smartphones, audio products, televisions, and software services. We pick our favorites and go about our lives, but not every gadget is destined to catch on. Sometimes, though, certain products look like the next big thing, only to end up with poor adoption rates and eventually fade into obscurity.

A product category that instantly springs to mind is 3D TVs. They were all the rage for a brief moment in the early 2010s, with nearly every major TV manufacturer rushing to release its own lineup. Yet, they are rarely seen today. Why 3D TVs never caught on comes down to a combination of limited content, expensive hardware, and the fact that wearing 3D glasses for extended periods was simply uncomfortable for many people.

There have also been a few tech disasters that are difficult to ignore, like the Galaxy Note 7, which ended up costing Samsung billions of dollars, or Microsoft Zune, which didn't even make a dent in the iPod's dominance. Here's a look at a few other tech gadgets that failed to attract a sustainable user base.