5 Ryobi Tools That Can Come In Handy For Truck Drivers
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With major pickup truck brands rolling out new models each year, there's bound to be one within your budget that fits your lifestyle. And once you've found it, you'll need to make sure you can both take care of it and get the most out of it in the years to come. Since everyone uses their pickup differently, you might have slightly different needs than other people. For example, you might be a business owner who needs to bring equipment from one place to another. With this, your pickup offers a lot of flexibility for transport and storage. You might also be an undercover athlete whose gear doesn't fit a small car, like if you kayak, surf, or bike. In some cases, this might also mean tackling different terrain that cars aren't always built for, such as sand. This means adjustments not just to your tires, but also to your cleaning routine. To do this, you'll need the right tools to maintain and optimize your truck to fit its environment, like those from Ryobi.
While Ryobi has a ton of tools that anyone with a vehicle can enjoy, there are products that truck owners can benefit more from. These range from tools for cleaning and maintenance to tools that ensure your safety during an emergency. So, if you have a pickup and a bunch of Ryobi batteries lying around, here are some tools from the portfolio that you might want to check out.
18V ONE+ Jump Starter Kit
Regardless of what type of car you own, a jump starter kit is always nice to have on hand because it can save your battery in emergencies. Compared with other jump-starting methods, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Jump Starter Kit offers two key advantages, especially for truck owners. First, you can rely on it even for larger engines like those on trucks, since it can handle up to a 6.0L V8 Engine with a peak amp of 1,600. Second, it gives you the option to jump-start without another vehicle, which can be incredibly useful if you're hauling things in remote locations. And if you ever find yourself stranded in bad weather, it can function even in colder temperatures, down to -4°F.
The kit includes a 2Ah battery and charger, which Ryobi claims can generate up to 20 jump starts for every full charge. The unit itself has a cable length of 12 inches and safety features such as anti-spark technology. Should you find yourself stuck in the dark, the jump-start kit comes with a built-in LED work light, so you have a backup if you don't have a separate one. On the Ryobi website, it's priced at $169.66 and has been rated 4.7 stars by 77 customers. Meanwhile, it enjoys a slightly lower but still mostly positive 4.5-star rating on Home Depot from more than 380 people, where it's sold for $169.66.
18V ONE+ Cordless Compact Workshop Blower
For truck owners who use their extra space to transport items like leaves, grass, and other landscape debris, a blower can help reduce cleanup time before you bring out the vacuum to finish the job. During the colder months, leaf blowers can also be used to clear light snow from your driveways or your truck's tires. And if you're looking for a convenient option, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless Compact Workshop Blower could be a good fit for your post-landscaping needs. Weighing just 2.5 lbs, it has a maximum airspeed of 160 mph and a flow rate of 100 CFM. You can also adjust its speed in three ways.
One of the most popular products on this list, the tool can be bought for just under $65 on the brand's website and has been rated 4.8 stars by more than 770 Ryobi customers. Alternatively, you can get it as part of a kit with a 2Ah battery and charger for $188.94. That said, Ryobi offers several other leaf blower products under its 18V ONE+ lineup, such as the Ryobi ONE+ 18V 350 CFM Leaf Blower and Ryobi ONE+ 18V 510 CFM Leaf Blower. There are also those that use its more powerful 40V battery system, like the 40V 550 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower and the 40V 450 CFM Jet-Fan Leaf Blower. Lastly, if you're not a fan of cordless models, there are corded options like the Ryobi 440 CFM Corded Leaf Blower as well.
18V ONE+ Cordless Wet and Dry Hand Vacuum
Although any driver will benefit from having a hand vacuum, truck owners tend to need more help. Since many trucks are used for hauling, they tend to gather a lot of dust particles and even liquid spills in the process. Because of this, an ordinary hand vacuum might not be enough, so you'll want to get an 18V ONE+ Cordless Wet and Dry Hand Vacuum.
Depending on what you're cleaning, it can have a 1-cup capacity for wet items or 3.3 cups for dry items. It has a suction capacity of up to 40 IOW and an airflow of up to 23 CFM. Since it's cordless, you can reach many tight corners that would have been difficult to access. Apart from its wet-and-dry dual filter, it has a dust cup that's easy to empty. It ships with a slew of accessories that enhance its effectiveness, including a dust brush, squeegee, crevice tool, accessory adapter, and filter.
For just the tool, you can snag it on the Ryobi website for $74, where more than 260 people have rated it 4.7 stars on average. It's also available as a kit with a 2Ah battery and charger for $119. On Home Depot, it's sold at the same price and is even more popular, with a 4.1-star rating from 1,700+ customers. However, if you're not sold yet, there are other top-rated Ryobi cordless vacuums to consider.
18V ONE+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator
When you're planning to drive on beaches with your pickup, adjusting your tire pressure can help you manage terrain with packed or loose sand. To make sure you're hitting the right numbers, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator is a good addition to your gear. Using its digital pressure gauge, it automatically turns off when the set PSI is achieved. With this, you don't have to guess whether or not it's within the recommended range. It ships with multiple accessories, including a pinch valve adaptor, sweeper nozzle, sports ball needles, narrow pinch valve nozzle, and brass presta valve adaptor.
We've mentioned before that this surprisingly useful tool is perfect for a wide range of inflatables, both personal and professional. Capable of generating up to 160 PSI, it can do more than just adjust tire pressure. It's also made to work with everything from pool inflatables and sports balls to mattresses. For business owners, if you're using your truck to haul things for rental services like bounce houses or balloon decorations, you don't have to bring a separate tool to blow them up. For just the tool, it retails for just under $70 on the Ryobi website, where more than 240 people have rated it around 4.6 stars on average. However, you can always get the kit for $139, which includes the 2Ah battery and charger.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless 8-inch Pruning Mini Chainsaw
In some cases, tree trunks and branches can be considered unsecured cargo and could potentially cause accidents if they end up spilling onto the road. To keep this from happening, you can cut excess material to a manageable size with the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 8-inch Pruning Mini Chainsaw. Because it's compact, it will easily fit in your truck bed toolbox. With its 8-inch bar and chain, it has a cutting capacity of 6 inches and can do up to 65 cuts with a single charge. Not to mention, it weighs just 4.3 lbs. On the Ryobi website, the 8-inch Pruning Mini Chainsaw kit retails for $179 and has an average rating of 4.8 stars from 130+ people. On Home Depot, it holds a 4.7-star average from 1,000+ customers. The kit includes both the 2Ah battery and charger.
However, if you do tend to work with thicker or harder-to-cut materials, there are several other highly-rated Ryobi chainsaw models that might be better suited to your needs. For those compatible with the same battery system, there's the ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 10-inch Battery Chainsaw. Alternatively, there's the 40V HP Brushless 14-inch Battery Chainsaw, which packs a stronger punch. As for a non-electric model, there's the 14-inch 37cc 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw. Additionally, you might also want to consider investing in truck bed covers, which can help prevent cargo from flying around.