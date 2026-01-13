What Counts As 'Unsecured Cargo' In A Pickup Truck? Here's What To Know

Owning a pickup truck gives drivers more cargo hauling capacity than nearly any other personal vehicle. However, you need to ensure that gear in your bed is tied down or otherwise secured properly (for that, we recommend products from our list of highly-rated bed covers). Driving around with unsecured cargo in your truck bed is inherently dangerous, as spilling objects out onto the road can cause all sorts of issues for those around you.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, any cargo that's not properly secured by tiedowns, shoring bars, or similar restraint systems is considered to be unsecured. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends examining any load you're about to transport, evaluating it for whether there is any chance of it falling off or out while in transit. It says to check to make sure that the load is secure from all sides, including the back and the top. Ask yourself what would happen if you hit a large pothole or got into an accident; would the load still be secured? Better yet, would you feel comfortable driving behind a different vehicle loaded up the same way yours is? If not, it's time to revisit how you packed your truck bed.

Driving with unsecured cargo is illegal in every state in the union, as well as Washington, D.C. While the consequences for violating specific laws varies on a state-by-state level, being in violation of one of these laws can carry fines of up to $5,000. Besides the legal ramifications of driving with unsecured cargo, you also run the risk of causing harm to people or other vehicles.