How Much Roof Weight Can Your SUV Hold? Here's How To Find Out

If you've ever packed for a long weekend with family, friends, or a dog, there's never enough cargo space. Whether it's for kayaks, skis, bikes, or even just weekly shopping, eventually, you realize you need to start packing the roof box. However, just like with towing capacity, your roof has a limit too, and understanding it isn't as straightforward as it may sound. So, how much roof weight can your SUV hold?

First of all, driving exerts up to five times more stress on a vehicle's chassis with extra weight on the roof, which is why a car's roof has two different types of weight limits. A dynamic limit refers to the maximum weight you can carry on your SUV's roof while on the move. A static limit — something you need to consider when buying a car rooftop tent – is the maximum weight the roof can support when the vehicle is parked.

Regardless of whether it's static or dynamic weight, for the exact limits, always check your owner's manual first. It's the only truly reliable source of information specific to your vehicle's trim, options, and limitations. It's also worth noting that going above these limits is dangerous. Besides greatly straining your SUV, it can also compromise stability, safety, and comfort. This is why you should know your limits before you start packing.