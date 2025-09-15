13 Popular Truck Bed Storage Brands, Ranked Worst To Best By User Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pickup trucks are popular for a reason, they can do just about anything. Haul a family in comfort, tow a boat with ease, tackle off-road obstacles with aplomb, and haul all the gear in the all-important cargo bed out back. Long-gone are the days when pickups were pure utility vehicles. Today, in America, these trucks are still utilitarian, but they're also designed to do it all. That's why truck bed cargo management systems have become increasingly sought after.
Not to be confused with truck bed tool boxes, which are typically mounted across the back of a bed or along the inner walls, and aimed squarely at tool organization, we're referring to products and systems designed to organize cargo, from fishing poles and hockey equipment to hunting gear and your camping kit. This is a broad arena filled with solid options and those you should avoid.
To help pickup owners searching for the best truck bed storage system on the market, we've compiled this rundown of 13 popular brands, ranked worst to best. To get there, we pulled data on a combination of metrics, including hardware quality, pricing, and of course, popularity. That includes user reviews from trusted online sources and our own expert analysis to present this information as fairly and objectively as possible.
Sailnovo
For simple, relatively affordable truck bed cargo systems, Sailnovo is worth a look with its 26 cubic foot cargo bag. Designed to fit in any mid- or full-size pickup truck bed, this giant bag is advertised as being 100% waterproof. However, there are several users who disagree with this statement, with one noting the included instructions contradict this statement, though that could not be verified.
For $99, the Sailnovo bag is the cheapest truck bed cargo system here, but it also comes from a company with no apparent presence outside of Amazon, and that is also in the business of egg incubators, pasta makers, e-bikes, and baby products. Though 77% of the more than 300 reviews of this cargo bag chose a top 5-star rating for the ease of installation and quality materials, Sailnovo lands at the end of our list.
This is largely due to a lack of manufacturer support and engagement, too many repeated complaints about serious problems like water getting in the bag, and warranty information that comes up as unavailable. When some consumers note issues like cheap hardware and failed seams, that latter issue becomes more important.
Issyauto
Another Amazon-only brand offering pickup truck bed storage solutions is Issyauto. Unlike Sailnovo, Issyauto does offer a wide range of other truck-related products, but it too suffers from a lack of manufacturer engagement with owners and a nonexistent warranty. For $113, you might think it's worth taking a shot at Issyauto's sliding cargo organizer, and considering the mostly positive user reviews, that's not necessarily a bad idea.
Really, the biggest complaint with the Issyauto box is that the instructions are tremendously difficult to follow and that there are far too many parts to keep track of. Once assembled, it features an inner metal frame to support the soft, waterproof fabric exterior panels. Only designed to fit full-size pickup trucks, the Issyauto bed organizer also boasts a range of pockets for smaller goods and adjustable inner dividers.
Like several other truck bed storage systems here, it is designed to ease access for things like groceries and small bags in the bed of your pickup when the tailgate is down. And considering it's nearly $70 less expensive than the competition, Issyauto makes a compelling case. However, when there are missing parts and broken fasteners, as noted in several user reviews, and no manufacturer ready to help out, you might regret having gone the cheap route.
WeatherGuard
WeatherGuard makes a wide range of truck storage systems that are mostly targeted at commercial use, but products like the four-drawer itemizer qualify as a cargo organizer that could be used by just about any truck owner. Ideal for smaller gear, each drawer can hold up to 75 pounds. Installation does require drilling into the truck bed, but that's not an unusual requirement for semi-permanent cargo systems.
However, the $2,100 purchase price is on the high side for such a relatively simple cargo organizer and user reviews are simply not great. Ease of organization is cited as a high point, but comments about failing welds, broken springs, and cheap latches are concerning. Especially considering the notable lack of replies from WeatherGuard around these reviews. Also, don't be fooled by the brand name, as not all of WeatherGuard's products are in fact weather-proof.
The four-drawer system, for example, cannot be left open to the elements. In fairness, that is spelled out by the company, which includes a limited lifetime warranty on its cargo systems. WeatherGuard also builds its products in the U.S., which is important to some consumers. But the high price and weak owner feedback relegate it to a lower ranking here.
RealTruck
As the name implies, RealTruck is a pickup-focused brand with a wide range of products, including an innovative option in the truck bed cargo system arena. Dubbed the UnderCover Swing Case, it is a hard-shelled plastic cargo box that gets mounted on a bed wall hinge. When not in use, it sits flush against the bed wall behind the wheel well.
It is an unusual and clever use of an otherwise dead space, but it is even more interesting for how it swings out across the tailgate at a 45-degree angle when you need to access what's inside. Assembled in the U.S. and rated for 75 pounds of cargo, these RealTruck boxes are lockable and easily removed from the hinge for bed flexibility. At $200 per side, the price point is reasonable and the company makes Swing Cases for all truck segments, including compacts like the latest Ford Maverick.
All that said, RealTruck is held back by persistent buyer complaints of cheap plastic components, including the hinges, and leaking when used without a bed cover in the rain. The product description does say "keeps out moisture," which is not really the same thing as being waterproof. But that feels like splitting hairs and the lack of manufacturer complaint engagement doesn't help either.
Overland Vehicle Systems
At a glance of the website, Overland Vehicle Systems (OVS) appears to be a strong contender in any list of most popular truck bed storage systems. The company does make a wide array of gear for truck bed camping, particularly of the tent and awning variety. But the cargo systems fall a bit short of the competition. The good news is marine-grade hardware, fasteners, and carpeting, plus a four-year warranty and a 132-pound capacity on its cargo box drawer system.
There is also an available sliding work station with an integrated cutting board for maximum outdoor adventure usage. Unfortunately, there is a high percentage of negative reviews, albeit many without written commentary. But relative to other truck bed cargo options, this is not a good sign. Plus, the OVS setup does not offer custom fitment, and for $500, it would be more competitive if it did.
The drawers are stackable and owners do report solid construction that makes for a strong sleeping platform when arranged side-by-side. However, the OVS cargo box system does not jump out as a must-have product in the face of so many other well-rounded options on the market.
Cabela's
For the price, $150, the Cabela's cargo box is hard to beat when it comes to simple solutions to your pickup truck storage needs. Like the RealTruck swing-out cases, these are effectively large bags for storing as much cargo as possible. But unlike what RealTruck offers, the Cabela's approach is significantly cheaper and comes from a longtime trusted brand in the outdoor space.
Featuring heavy-duty vinyl construction, electronically welded seams, and D-ring tie-down points, the Cabela's cargo box is 56 inches wide and is designed to fit across the full width of your pickup's bed. It can also be easily removed and folded up when not in use. The positive review logbook is littered with praise on how the Cabela's bag was 100% waterproof in the worst conditions.
Whereas the negatives were largely focused on how it doesn't hold its shape well and should have a 3-D frame for better structure. But these concerns are addressed by the Cabela's description itself that spells out exactly what its cargo box is, and isn't. So, when it comes to a simple truck bed storage system, Cabela's is likely your best bet.
Yakima
Yakima is a brand synonymous with vehicle racks and cargo carrying systems, so it's no surprise that there is a dedicated pickup bed storage solution as well. Dubbed DeepSpace 10, it is much like the company's other cargo box models, except it skips the typical aerodynamic profile as it is designed to mount on rails within your truck's bed. Though it can technically be mounted on the roof as well.
These Yakima boxes are expensive at $630, but in my experience, with normal care, these units can last beyond the life of the vehicle you bought them for originally. With room for 10 cubic feet of stuff, interior tie downs, made-in-U.S. manufacturing, an integrated locking mechanism, and true weather-tight construction, Yakima is a good brand to consider.
Owners generally agree, calling the DeepSpace 10 sturdy and spacious with well-built hinges. Poor reviews center around niggles like the hardware design being dated and the fact that you can't run it through a car wash. But these are highly subjective issues that don't detract from the overall high functionality of what Yakima has to offer.
TruckVault
As the vault portion of its name suggests, TruckVault specializes in security-focused pickup truck cargo systems. Specifically secure storage of firearms, but the wide range of products includes overlanding-friendly systems like the BaseCamp line. Highly configurable, the general premise is a series of drawers with a platform on top that can serve as sleeping quarters or regular truck payload duty.
Features include integrated cubby storage, an integrated mechanical lock that is shown withstanding direct hits from a sledgehammer in company marketing, a choice of wood finishes and carpet colors, and a lifetime warranty. User reviews are mostly positive, noting the ease of use and excellent craftsmanship with a heavy focus on how well-secured the owner's firearms are. The biggest downside to TruckVault's cargo system is cost.
Unlike most other options on the market that list the price based on your truck's make, model, and year, TruckVault takes you into a custom design program to build out your particular setup. For certain users, that may be ideal, but pricing out a basic two-drawer configuration for the 2025 Ford F-150 revealed a $3,300 sticker. It is, by all accounts, a good investment, but that price point limits its appeal to a smaller audience. We're looking for the most popular truck bed cargo storage brands and TruckVault is just a bit too niche.
BamBeds
There is a lot to like about BamBeds and its well-crafted wooden truck bed storage solutions. The basic setup consists of panels that sit on "feet," raising the whole setup up off the truck bed. Simply sliding in and out as needed, these BamBeds act as a full cargo area sleeping platform when needed and can also hold at least as much payload as the pickup is rated for from the factory.
The available Slider components are long panels of wood that slide underneath the BamBed to make storing and accessing cargo easier. In all cases, the panels are custom-cut to fit your truck and the company offers fitment to a very wide range of trucks of all segments and SUVs. For the midsize Toyota Tacoma, $1,100 gets you the BamBed upper half and a pair of Sliders that span the bottom half.
It's a clever way to offer flexible cargo loading, while being quickly removable should you need maximum truck bed utility. Owners report perfect fitment and ease of installation and removal. One of the few negative reviews pointed to the lack of physical address on the website as a reason to ding the company, but based on the otherwise positive commentary, that one is easily overlooked.
Integral
The rails, panels, and straps offered by Integral are something of an outlier in this commentary on truck cargo systems. Mainly because Integral's products are designed to organize the cargo containers themselves. But based on user reviews, the company does an excellent job of it and makes the job of pickup bed organizing that much easier.
Comments about the Integral system mounting perfectly, being well-engineered, and delivering bed organization without a loss of utility stand out. Naysayers, of which there are few, note things like losing a piece of hardware in the wheel well and bolt holes that are tricky to line up. Neither of which have much impact on day-to-day use of a system like this, but both of which are good reminders why it's important to read online reviews rather than simply rely on the star rating.
For $875, you can buy a comprehensive bundle of Integral cargo components, including a bulkhead rail for securing gear, box side panels for securing third-party containers, and retractable heavy-duty straps that bolt directly to factory mounts. There's a lot to like here and not much to complain about with what Integral is selling.
Decked
As with TruckVault, Decked is selling sophisticated pickup truck bed cargo systems that do it all, from pull-out drawers and 2,000-pound rated decking to integrated bins and endless accessories. Fully weatherproof, made in the U.S., and featuring a lifetime warranty, the Decked systems pull ahead of TruckVault largely due to price point.
You can get into a Decked setup for about $1,600, which includes two full-size drawers, a top deck, and a bundle of accessories. Reviews are incredibly positive overall, with owners calling their Decked purchase a great investment and noting the increase in pickup bed usability. There are, of course, negative reviews that center around real problems like cracked components or missing parts.
However, Decked gets a lot of points for extensive engagement with these owners. Unlike many of its competitors, Decked representatives appear attentive to owner concerns and are clearly working hard to keep everyone satisfied. Really, were it not for the sticker price that relegates Decked systems to a smaller audience, much like TruckVault, it would have been a contender for the top spot here.
Rough Country
Rough Country, as a brand, is widely regarded as a top choice in the aftermarket world of pickup truck and SUV off-road equipment of all varieties, which gives it a leg up here. This is helped by the all-around functionality of its simply-named Truck Bed Cargo Storage Box. For only $30 more than what Cabela's offers, you get a rigid cargo container that spans the width of your pickup bed.
It can slide on and off the tailgate for accessibility and is secured with a pair of ratchet straps. As the top is open, Rough Country suggests it be paired with a bed cover or you can add a lid for an extra $120. In either case, it is a remarkably simple solution to the needs of most pickup truck owners trying to keep general cargo, like groceries and small bags, from sliding around in the bed while driving. Big enough to hold a pair of golf bags, Rough Country's organizer is also lightweight enough to be quickly removed when not needed.
Out of 655 reviews available online for this product, it earned an average of 4.9 stars out of 5. Buyers noted the excellent fit, durability, and solid construction. Whereas the limited negative reviews included comments about ordering the wrong product or the price being too high, neither of which has any bearing on the quality of a cargo system. And yet, there is one option out there that does it just a bit better.
Duha
Duha's pickup bed cargo organizer appears to be identical to the Rough Country unit, is also made in the U.S., and even has the same price tag. The big difference is how the Duha system uses adjustable, built-in stoppers to secure the organizer on either the tailgate or the front section of the truck bed. Just lift and slide on and off the tailgate as needed.
It's a very slick, yet simple, method that avoids fussing around with ratchet straps like on the Rough Country model. Otherwise, Duha's system is basically the same, aside from the lack of an optional lid. And it has garnered largely positive user reviews, though it is a relatively new product to the brand, so the data set is relatively small. That said, when it comes to a popular truck bed storage brand that offers a fairly priced and well-constructed cargo solution with mass appeal, Duha is where it's at.
Methodology
To compile this list, a combination of metrics was gathered, starting with popularity according to user reviews, while including additional factors like quality of materials, range of products, price point, manufacturer engagement, and availability. The ranking factored in user reviews from a variety of trusted online retailers, while blending in analysis based on experience in this segment to deliver the information as fairly as possible.