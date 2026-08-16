The 12 Most Innovative Main Battle Tanks From Every Generation

Tanks have been around since World War I, when Little Willie rolled out onto the battlefields of Europe. Since then, tank design has evolved considerably with different types of armor, larger and more accurate guns, better engines, and more. There are several types of tanks, ranging in size from weighing just a few thousand pounds to 70-plus tons. And after World War II, a new class of tank arose: the Main Battle Tank (MBT).

Generally, MBTs have several defining characteristics. They typically weigh between 40 and 70 tons, function as a universal tank, combining firepower and armor into a nearly unstoppable machine, and they are a primary offensive force of ground warfare. Since the first MBT, there have been four generations built by various nations all over the planet. Each new generation brought innovations in armor, guns, defenses, and more, making every new generation of MBT superior to its predecessors.

Nations that were hostile to one another, like the United States and Soviet Union, played a game of one-upmanship in tank design for decades. While there are dozens of examples covering over 80 years of tank history, only a handful offered true innovations that pushed tank and armor technology forward. These 12 MBTs all fit that description, and they're among the greatest tanks ever designed from each of the four MBT generations.