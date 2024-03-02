Here's What Made The Centurion One Of The Most Important Tanks In British AFV History

The origin story of the Centurion – one of Britain's most important tanks and perhaps one of the most influential tank designs ever– goes all the way back to the Second World War.

Previously, England's "Cruiser" tanks (i.e., the Crusader) were quick and agile but too lightly armored to take on Germany's all-mighty Tiger tanks directly. Conversely, infantry support AFVs like the Churchill bore much thicker armor but were far too slow and easily outpaced by their German contemporaries.

Using strategies and concepts gleaned from their engagements in the North African deserts, the British Army began developing the Centurion, which ironically began life as a Cruiser, as a means to tame the Tiger. During the development process, however, it morphed into something altogether different.

This "Universal Tank" took the best of the Cruiser class, combined it with the best of the Churchills, and evolved into one of the first-ever Main Battle Tanks (MBT), the very design now used worldwide by most countries, including the U.S. Army's Abrams Main Battle Tank.

Before the MBT, tanks were divided into light, medium, and heavy designations. This new blueprint, however, flipped the script that made the Centurion a true multipurpose workhorse that could just as easily blast away at enemy tanks as it could support troops on foot and everything in between, such as penetrating enemies' defensive lines or quickly capitalizing on the opening.