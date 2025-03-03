Russia's Massive T-14 Tank Is Still Stuck In Development Hell

If there's one thing that's become clear from the War in Ukraine, it's that Russia has a tank problem. Its highly-touted T-90 Battle Tank was an utter failure in Ukraine, and the Russian Federation had to take old armor out of mothballs to keep in the fight. Russia brought tank warfare to Ukraine, but it didn't do so with modern gear. Most of the tanks the Ukrainians destroyed were Soviet-era T-80 battle tanks, as more than 1,000 were lost. An additional 2,000 other tanks were destroyed, representing older vehicles like the T-72.

These aren't modern tanks, and they don't have much of a chance against Ukraine's newly deployed M1 Abrams or Challenger 2 tanks provided by the United States and the United Kingdom, respectively. All the while, the Russian Federation has been hard at work bringing the T-14 Armata into service as its next-generation battle tank. Unfortunately for Russia, the development of the T-14 has been mired in problems, and it won't be entering the fight anytime soon.

The T-14 started to take shape around 2014, and it was a mainstay in Russian parades. Initially, Russia planned to purchase 2,300 by 2020. That amount has since been dropped to only 100 tanks; even that number was cut down to 20 for experimentation. Russia claimed the T-14 was in service with the Russian Armed Forces, and several were used in Ukraine for testing purposes before being withdrawn in September 2023. The T-14 is still nowhere near where it needs to be, and it doesn't look like Russia will fully field it in the near future.

