X Of The Most Fearsome Military Tanks Ever Built

The T-35 is a Soviet tank that was developed in the period between World War I and World War II. It went into production in the 1930s and entered service in 1935, serving until 1941. While it did see some limited action during the early parts of WWII, it was largely untested on the battlefield. But that doesn't mean that the T-35 wasn't a fearsome tank that would likely have shocked anyone who had the misfortune of seeing it.

Nicknamed the Land Battleship, this vehicle was a multi-turreted heavy tank. Weighing 45 tons with a length of 33 feet, height of 11 feet, and width of 10 feet, they were hulking machines that could overshadow almost any other vehicle they came across. The tank was intended to break through enemy lines and devastate combatants thanks to an ability to shoot rounds in every direction.

The T-35 was heavily armed to meet that objective, being the first operational tank in the world to feature up to five different weapons. These included the main cannon in the form of a 75 mm gun KT-28, along with two 45mm high-velocity cannons and several DT machine guns. Depending on the particular tank, there could be up to five of these DT machine guns, situated so that they could fire in every direction away from the T-35.