Russia's TOS-1A Buratino: A Closer Look At Its Staggering Firepower

Typically, when we talk about armored fighting vehicles, they've either been decommissioned for years or, at the very least, aren't being actively used on a battlefield, but that's not the case with Russia's TOS-1A Buratino.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the United Nations estimates that at least 10,000 civilians have been killed (560 of which were children) and more than 18,500 more have been injured. We know that Russia has been using its TOS-1A Heavy Flamethrower launchers in the region since at least March of 2022 (much like the SU-34 jet fighter), where it has been responsible for killing hundreds, if not thousands, due to its staggering firepower potential.

The TOS-1A is an upgraded version of the TOS-1, which was initially developed in the early 1980s as a testbed vehicle because it was never built in significant numbers, nor was it exported and used by other armies, unlike the 1A, which forces in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, and Kazakhstan have used.

It fires at least two types of 220 mm rockets (incendiary and thermobaric) from a BM-1 launcher unit equipped with three rows of eight tubes (24 total) attached to the chassis of one of Russia's main battle tanks (the T-72A, T-72B3, or the T-90S). The incendiary rockets are 10.8 feet long and weigh 381.4 pounds, while the thermobaric rockets are 12.1 feet long and weigh 478.4 pounds, but neither are "smart," i.e., laser-guided.