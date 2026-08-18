5 Car Brands That Never Abandoned The V8

The V8 engine has been many things to many people, from a workhorse powerplant in American pickup trucks to an exotic marvel in some extremely fast mid-engined supercars. At one point, it may have seemed like the V8 engine would be around forever, but recent years have seen some automakers drop V8s from their lineup altogether, usually to be replaced with some variant of a smaller, turbocharged engine. Needless to say, this hasn't pleased V8 fans and automotive purists.

Other brands, though, have resisted those regulatory and market forces and kept their V8 engines alive, while others have brought back their V8s after a hiatus. Some brands have gone even further, doubling down on the V8 with new and improved engines announced for upcoming models

With all this recent movement both towards and away from the V8, we wanted to look back through automotive history and point out some global car brands that have offered V8 engines without interruption ever since introducing them to their lineups. While these brands weren't necessarily the first to offer V8s, once they started selling them, they've stuck around. Below, we've rounded up five notable automakers who have never abandoned the V8, with some offering these engines for over a hundred years running.