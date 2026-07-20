5 Car Brands That Are Bringing Back The V8 Engine

Not too long ago, the entire car industry felt a massive shift toward electrification. At the time, it seemed like the days of the internal combustion engine were numbered, with EVs and hybrids poised to take over. That belief had backing: the European Union set a target for zero CO2 emissions from all new cars and vans sold from 2035 onward, effectively banning the sale of new gas and diesel cars by that date.

Still, the EV transition didn't play out the way the EU hoped, and the bloc has since walked that promise back. The European Commission now wants to scale the requirement down to a 90% emissions reduction rather than a full 100% cut — a softening automakers lobbied hard for and environmental groups have sharply criticized, saying it undermines climate goals.

Either way, the push toward an all-electric future has made automakers adjust course. Mercedes-AMG, for one, swapped the C63's V8 for a turbocharged four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, and the new car ended up roughly 882 pounds (400 kilograms) heavier than its predecessor, all while lacking the V8 character that made the C63's name.

When talking to Motor1, one Mercedes-AMG representative admitted the new powertrain "failed to resonate with our traditional customers." It's just one example, but it captures a broader mood: enthusiasts want their power the old-fashioned way, and some automakers are listening.