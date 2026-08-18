5 Harbor Freight Boating Tools And Accessories You Shouldn't Overlook
While owning a super yacht is still out of reach for the average person, there are still many boat brands rolling out affordable models, and some seriously cheap. For under $1,600, you can even get a basic boat that you can pull with a bicycle from Tracker. And once you've done the research and found the right boat that fits your budget and your lifestyle, the next step is investing in the tools and accessories to help you keep it running for as long as possible.
In general, everyone should know to assemble a kit of essential boat tools. Stuff like waterproof flashlights, multitools, and duct tape, as well as things for safety, like a whistle, first aid kit, and air horns are all vital. However, there are plenty of things people tend to overlook, especially when it comes to boat transport and regular maintenance.
Harbor Freight has a lot of tools and accessories that may not be marketed specifically for boats, but can still fulfill useful functions for it. To help you invest in the right boat-related tools and accessories, we've rounded up some highly-rated options from Harbor Freight. We considered different aspects of tool usages for boat owners, but also thought about ways it can be used outside of it. To know more about the actual methodology, read on to the end of the article.
Bauer 20V Cordless Inflator/Deflator
For some people, getting your boat to and from the water is half the battle. Since all of them work with tires, the pressure needs to be managed regularly and you can do this with the Bauer 20V Cordless Inflator/Deflator. With a maximum pressure of 160 PSI, you can have some added peace of mind when you need to top up the air in your boat trailer tires or tow vehicle tires. Bauer notes that you can expect it to do the job in under 120 seconds. As an inflator, it has a flow rate of 0.4 CFM at 30 PSI and 13.4 SCFM at 0 PSI as a blower.
Using this, you can be everyone's favorite person when you inflate the floaties, even when you're already out in the water. It can even work on inflatable mattresses, so it'll be useful for setting up camp during overnight trips. The unit also comes with a bright LED and storage. But take note, it isn't weatherproof, so it's not supposed to be left outside under the sun or get submerged.
Priced at $49.99, the Bauer 20V Cordless Inflator/Deflator is sold as a standalone tool, which means you'll need to factor in the additional cost of the battery. As of August 2026, it has generated an average rating of 4.5 stars from 890 Harbor Freight customers. In addition, 92% of them also said they would recommend it to other people.
Luminar Work 6,000 Lumen LED Work Light
Unfortunately, not all problems happen during the day when there's sunshine, especially if you're a fan of nighttime diving or fishing. Thankfully, whether things break at night or you need to get into a tight corner for larger boats, the Luminar Work 6,000 Lumen LED Work Light can give you enough illumination with its 5,000K daylight bulb. Measuring 10 inches by 6.1 inches by 8.9 inches, it has a wide base and skid-resistant feet. It also comes with a 5-foot cord and a lock-in-place swivel head that goes up to 90 degrees for placement flexibility. Since it is both UV and water resistant, its aluminum housing is suited for boat life, even during the wetter seasons. Not to mention, it has ETL certification for some added safety.
Sold at $29.99, the Luminar Work 6,000 Lumen LED Work Light holds an average rating of 4.7 stars from 500-plus customers on Harbor Freight, as well as a 95% recommendation rate. If you don't necessarily need something so bright, there's also the cheaper $17.99 Luminar Work 1,000 Lumen LED Work Light model. On Harbor Freight, it has the same 4.7-star average rating from 650 people. But if you want something super bright and have more budget to spare, Harbor Freight also sells the $49.99 Braun 12,000 Lumen LED Work Light. It's rated to last up to 50,000 hours and even comes with a waterproof power switch.
Viking 6/12V Battery and System Tester
So far, there's still no AAA towing service if your boat's battery dies offshore and a battery that isn't working well can lead to everything from electronics not working to flooding inside your boat. Made to work with lead acid, standard gel, marine, AGM and deep cycle batteries, the Viking 6/12V Digital Battery and System Tester can be a great addition to make sure your boat's 12V battery is in good condition at all times. Battery testing aside, it can also be used to test alternator outputs, voltage regulation, and starting capacity. Made for one-handed operation, it also has a sound for time-measured tests.
Apart from marine use, Viking also notes that its tester is made to work with motorcycles, automotive, and other recreational vehicles. That said, the 2-foot cable can be an issue if your boat's battery is hard to reach and you can't fully expect the same precision as a digital one.
Retailing for just under $40, the Viking 135 Amp 6/12V Battery and System Load Tester has generated an average rating of 4.8 stars from 330-plus people, as well as a 98% recommendation rate. If you're a professional who wants to give clients feedback on the spot, Harbor Freight also sells a 6/12/24V Digital Battery and System Tester with Printer for $129.99. Although, if you want to look outside of Harbor Freight, some of the best Amazon battery testers include highly-rated options from brands like Konnwei, Mototpower, Topdon, and Foxwell.
Haul-Master Ratcheting Tie-Down Straps
Unlike hand-pulled straps, ratchet straps can help secure things more effectively against the elements, like a kayak or when trailering your boat. While Harbor Freight doesn't list any marine-grade ratcheting tie-down straps, it does have a few highly rated ratchet straps from Haul-Master to choose from. For mid-sized boat owners, the $17.99 Haul-Master 3,300-pound Capacity 2 inch by 27-foot Ratcheting Tie-Down may be good enough for your transport needs. As of August 2026, more than 2,200 Harbor Freight customers gave it an impressive 4.7-star average rating, plus a 97% recommendation rate. Designed for outdoor use, it features UV-resistant webbing, J-style hooks, rust and corrosion-resistant steel. It has a working load of 3,300 pounds and break strength of 10,000 pounds. Since it's sold a single unit, you might need to spend more for security.
If you want something to hold down light boats like canoes and kayaks, the Haul-Master 400-pound Capacity 1 inch by 15-foot Ratcheting Tie-Downs. Sold in a set of four, it retails for $12.99, has a 94% recommendation rate, and holds an average rating of 4.5 stars from 12,000 people. Haul-Master also sells the $29.99 3,333-pound 2 inch by 30-foot commercial-duty ratcheting tie-down, which is better suited to larger boats. But since it's a new product, it doesn't yet have a significant number of reviews. Regardless of which model you get, you'll want to make sure you set up your ratchet straps properly to avoid any problems.
Bauer Modular Rolling Toolbox
Caring for your boat requires a ton of different tools, which all need a home whether you're at home or in the water. However, since it will need to be regularly exposed to the elements, you'll need one that can take a beating, like the Bauer Modular Rolling Toolbox. While it's not known to be the best major portable tool box brand out there, it can still be a great choice for some people for several reasons, especially for larger boat owners.
To start with, it holds an IP65 dust and water resistant rating, which makes it both dust-tight and capable of holding on its own against water jets. Although this doesn't mean you can power wash it, you don't have to worry about it getting wet on the boat. Inside it, there's a removable organizer tray, plus integrated sections to hold tape measures, extension cords, and other tools in the back. Made of high-impact resin, it measures 20⅝ inches by 19 inches by 20 inches without the handle. It has a total working load of 6 pounds. To make it easier to move around, it also comes with 8-inch all-terrain wheels, a removable handle, and hinged lid.
Apart from being available on Harbor Freight, it's relatively affordable and generally well-reviewed by consumers. Priced at $69.99, the Bauer Modular Rolling Tool Box has been rated 4.8 stars by 115 Harbor Freight customers with an impressive 98% recommendation rate.
Methodology
To create this list, we considered the different ways boat owners need to use tools, from maintaining their vehicles to transporting them. Next, we looked through the Harbor Freight portfolio for items that fulfilled these needs. We only included options that have been rated at least 4 stars by over a hundred customers, plus a recommendation rate that exceeds 90%. To fit a wide range of budgets, we listed products that are priced between $13 to $70, as well as expected additional costs if you need to purchase batteries separately, which can impact the overall cost of ownership.
When possible, we cite limitations of each item, including whether they're made for marine use or don't have any significant weatherproof protection. We also mention whether or not the brand or product has been part of our other list of recommendations at SlashGear. While it didn't affect their placement on this list, we also take note of features that may be useful outside the applications for boats as well. In some cases, we also share similar items you can get from the same brand, those you can also find on Harbor Freight, or alternatives that you can get from other online retail platforms, such as Amazon.