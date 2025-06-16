4 Of The Best Car Battery Testers You Can Buy On Amazon (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you think about your car, the primary power generator in your mind may be the engine. It's true that the engine is responsible for handling much of the work that goes into powering your vehicle. However, it's far from the only part that contributes to the car's function. Among other things, your vehicle's 12-volt car battery is one of its most critical components.
Your car's battery is responsible for creating the electricity necessary to power the starter motor, which, in turn, helps crank the engine. It also provides power to all of the other electronics on and in your vehicle when the engine is turned off. Car batteries rely on lead-acid technology, which allows them to store energy and recharge over and over thousands of times. Depending on the battery, as well as on your driving and vehicle usage habits, you can generally expect a car battery to provide roughly three to five years of service. However, despite their durability and relatively lengthy expected lifespan, car batteries can fail early, especially if you misuse them.
Because of that and the fact that your car's battery is such a vital part of its anatomy, it's important to check its health every so often. You can visit your local repair or tire and lube shop for this service. However, you can also perform it at home if you have the right tools. Car battery testers aren't as expensive as you may expect, and there are quite a few well-rated and affordably priced options on Amazon. We checked out the site's inventory and found four examples. We based our selection on price, features, and user reviews, but we'll cover our methodology below. For now, here are four of the best car battery testers you can buy on Amazon.
KONNWEI 12-volt car battery tester
KONNWEI is one of those Amazon sellers with a strange brand name. But don't let that scare you — it's actually a pretty common practice for China-based companies to use these odd names in order to speed up the copyright process. KONNWEI, in particular, is owned by Shenzhen Jiawei Hengxin Technology Co., Ltd, a Chinese electronic technology company that's been around since the late 1990s. The manufacturer's Amazon store focuses on automotive diagnostic equipment and includes things like OBDII scanners and various battery testers.
If you're in the market for an affordable car battery tester, you may want to consider the KONNWEI KW208 12V Car Battery Tester. The device normally sells for $35.99, but is currently on sale for $17.98. It's capable of testing most average 12-volt passenger vehicle batteries with cold cranking amps (CCA) from 100 to 2,000, as well as the most common types of car batteries, like standard wet cell and absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteries. In addition to testing the battery, the KONNWEI device allows you to test your car's cranking and charging systems, helping to rule out issues with the starter motor and alternator. The tester uses a smart AI chip, which the company claims enables it to be one of the most reliable models available on Amazon.
When it comes to reviews, the KONNWEI KW208 boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 7,000 customer ratings. Comments rave about the device's features and affordable price, with one customer stating that the product is "fast [and] easy to use," and another saying, "great product, great price."
MOTOPOWER 12-volt car battery tester
MOTOPOWER is another Amazon seller with which you may be unfamiliar. Based on the information, or lack thereof, on the company's external website, it's unclear whether MOTOPOWER is a foreign or domestic brand. The seller maintains a U.S. address in Lewes, Delaware, and sells its products through Amazon in the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy, Australia, and Japan. MOTOPOWER's primary focus appears to be on affordable automotive diagnostic tools, and most of its products come with extremely high customer ratings.
The brand sells a couple of car battery testers. However, one particularly well-rated product you may be interested in is the MOTOPOWER MP0515A 12V Car Battery Tester. At $35.99, it's relatively affordable, even for weekend warriors and casual DIYers. The tool is capable of testing all types of lead-acid 12-volt batteries with CCA between 100 and 2,000, making it ideal for most passenger vehicles and some recreational vehicles like boats. It provides cranking and charging system tests, allowing you to inspect the health of your alternator and starter motor, while a real-time data display and printing feature enables precise diagnostic work. The tester features an LCD color display and supports nine different languages, making it versatile and easy to use, even without extensive automotive experience.
The MOTOPOWER MP0515A is extremely well-rated by shoppers and comes with 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 3,000 customer reviews. One user celebrated the product as "easy to use, well made, and well designed," while another said, "it's a great battery tester that will save you the time of going to ask someone else to test your battery."
TOPDON car battery tester
TOPDON is a Chinese company that was founded in 2017 by, according to the brand's site, an auto parts distribution expert and a team of gearheads and experts. The company maintains local executives in various countries, including the United States, and focuses on building quality automotive diagnostic tools for users of all backgrounds. TOPDON's Amazon store features a varied inventory of diagnostic gear, including OBDII scan tools, battery jump starters, thermal cameras, and car battery testers.
If you're looking for a battery tester with more advanced capabilities, you may want to check out the TOPDON B200 Car Battery Tester. With the ability to test both 12-volt and 24-volt batteries with between 100 and 2,000 CCA, the B200 is a versatile tool capable of testing most passenger vehicle batteries, as well as various boat, RV, ATV, and lawn mower batteries. Additionally, the TOPDON product allows you to test your car's charging and cranking systems and features a 2.4-inch LCD color screen that displays simple, easy-to-read diagnostic reports. The tool is more expensive than previous options at $109.99, but it is currently on sale for $74.99.
The TOPDON B200 is highly rated by customers, featuring 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 1,500 reviews. One customer wrote, "[I] don't know how I survived this long without a good battery tester. And this is a GREAT battery tester. Easy intuitive instructions." Another raved about the device's accuracy and ease of use, saying, "[it's] a definite must have for anyone who enjoys (or otherwise, must) working on their own vehicles. The instructions were simple to follow and the results were just as accurate as the one used by my local AutoZone."
Foxwell car battery tester
Foxwell, or Shenzhen Foxwell Technology Co., Ltd., was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 2009. The company is more well-known than other names on this list and has been featured in AP News, CARANDDRIVER, Forbes, and other prominent publications and shopping guides. Like the other brands on this list, Foxwell specializes in building automotive diagnostic tools, including things like TPMS sensor tools, OBDII code readers, smoke machines, and various battery testers.
At $129.99, the Foxwell BT705 Car Battery Tester is the most expensive product on this list, but you can currently buy it for the reduced price of $103.99. In addition to being the most expensive tool on this list, it's also one of the most capable. You can use the BT705 with nearly all 12-volt and 24-volt batteries with between 100 and 2,000 CCA, including standard flooded, AGM, spiral, and GEL batteries. It offers cranking and charging system tests, allowing you to assess the health of your car's starter motor and alternator, and is designed to provide precise and easy-to-read diagnostic readouts. It comes with a 2.8-inch backlit LCD display and a 5.9-foot set of cables, enabling easy use with various vehicles.
Foxwell diagnostic tools are generally well-rated across the board, and the BT705 car battery tester comes with 4.5 out of 5 stars based on nearly 3,000 customer reviews. One customer was so pleased with their purchase that they wrote, "money well spent so much that I am going to get a second one," while another raved about the Foxwell brand, stating, "[it] works for what I needed. Fast good price. Great name brand. I also have a Foxwell analyzer."
Why did we choose to include these car battery testers?
For this article, we first checked the Amazon results page for car battery testers, and we identified a handful of devices in a few different price ranges. We wanted to showcase a selection of items that are accessible to gearheads and technicians from all walks of life and backgrounds. Whether you're looking to spend as little as possible or planning to invest in a higher-dollar tool, there's most likely a product for you on this list. Next, we looked for battery testers that meet the real-world needs of drivers and auto enthusiasts. Each of the products covered here can test most standard passenger car batteries, and some of them can even work with different vehicles, too.
Finally, we wanted to find out what actual customers had to say about these devices. We selected the highest-rated products, with at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on thousands of reviews. That said, it's always important to do your own research when shopping for tools. You should think about your personal needs and plans for any devices you buy, and remember to keep your money safe while shopping on Amazon.