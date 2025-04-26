Yes, You Can Replace Your Tires' TPMS Sensor Yourself (But Here's Why We Wouldn't Risk It)

Modern cars can do a lot of impressive stuff. The onboard diagnostic (OBD) system can tell us when there's a vehicle malfunction by activating the check engine light, while advanced car safety features can help keep you and your passengers secure when cruising down the highway. Most newer vehicles can even tell you when your tire pressure is too low (and, depending on the car, which individual tire or tires need a top off), thanks to the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Most modern cars have either an indirect or direct TPMS. Indirect tire pressure monitoring systems generally rely on the anti-lock braking (ABS) speed sensors, which are usually installed on the wheel hubs, to monitor the speed of the wheel's rotation as you drive. The system compares that data to the speed at which your wheels should rotate when the tires are properly inflated and will alert you if one or more tires are filled incorrectly. Direct tire pressure monitoring systems, on the other hand, rely on TPMS sensors to monitor the tires' air pressure and temperature and alert the driver if one or more tires don't have the right air pressure.

Those TPMS sensors are robust devices, but they rely on batteries, which typically fail after 5 to 10 years. They can also be damaged relatively easily during a tire replacement. When a TPMS sensor does fail, you'll need to replace it if you want the system to work properly and the dashboard TPMS light to turn off. While an at-home TPMS sensor replacement is absolutely possible, it's not advisable unless you're experienced with DIY auto repair and have access to the proper tools. As a former professional mechanic who has replaced countless TPMS sensors, I'll explain why.

