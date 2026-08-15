5 Used Touring Motorcycles Worth Buying For The Long Haul
As a lifelong rider and former manager of a motorcycle dealership in the southeast, where the riding season runs all year but some of the best riding in the country is far away, I am constantly thinking of what makes a good touring motorcycle. That's what this list is about, and it will contain a few of the usual suspects along with one or two surprises.
Fundamentally, a good used bike is one that has the chops to put miles behind it with ease. Add to that a verifiable maintenance history and a solid support network of dedicated communities and good dealerships, and you have the makings of a used touring motorcycle you can trust. Its price point will be significantly lower than a new model of the same make, which lets you put your hard-earned cash toward adventure instead.
Going through the buying process carefully and armed with a checklist of possible issues to avoid will allow you to shop smart and source a faithful companion. This checklist includes general maintenance issues or repairs, mods, and recalls specific to the model you are hunting. Throw in a toolkit and you'll be ready to ride down the road with style, performance, and perhaps most importantly, reliability.
Honda Goldwing (2001 to 2017)
Seeing the Honda Goldwing heading up our list of worthy touring bikes should come as no surprise, if you're familiar with the motorcycle scene. These units have earned an enviable reputation for having anvil-like reliability while delivering unmatched comfort, particularly for two up luxury touring, a segment the 'Wing pioneered in the mid 1970s. Its flat-six engine puts a lot of drivetrain weight low, providing not only the smoothness inherent in a boxer-style engine but also a low center of gravity. This makes balancing easier at low speeds, while at higher speeds it feels planted and tracks easily.
Goldwings are big machines, sometimes tipping the scales at more than 900 pounds, but Honda's smooth revving 1,832cc flat six makes that bulk all but disappear, just as you will when you twist your wrist. These are big, fast touring bikes able to hit sport bike speeds. They reward proper handling techniques with surprising agility, but punish sloppiness by refusing to be muscled back in line.
When shopping for a Goldwing, look for a solid maintenance history. Check to make sure its many electronic accessories are in working order. Take a look at the rear shock hydraulic preload/adjuster mechanism as it can leak down over time due to fluid seepage and seals aging. If you are going back earlier, into the 2000 to 2003 generation, double-check the frame welds and check for open recalls on its frame welding, which was occasionally subject to cracking.
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Limited (2010 to 2016)
When it comes to cruising the highways and byways of North America, many riders will tell you it is hard to beat a hog, and the hog to get when you're shopping for a used touring motorcycle is the Electra Glide Ultra Limited. Often, these bikes can be found on the used sporting an impressive list of upgrades. Upfront, this bike rocks the classic batwing fairing that identifies it immediately as an HD, while in the rear it has the full dresser set up that long distance tourers love. Although definitely a touring bike, the Electra Glide can handle cruising duties as well.
Its weight, touring suspension, and relatively wide tires combine to make this big boy track straight with little rider input, cutting down on effort, and fatigue when taking on the big rallies and cross-country jaunts. Good ergonomics put you in the relaxed, "cowboy" riding position that is a trademark of American-style cruisers, and its twin cam V-twin with its 1690cc displacement delivers both torque and sound in hefty portions, both of which will put a smile on your face when you dig into the throttle.
Besides getting a capable touring cruiser, ownership of the Electra Glide gives you entry into an unmatched community of riders. Everywhere you go you will meet a new friend or prospective riding buddy. If you break down, just relax; A guy in a pickup and a sleeveless HD shirt will be along shortly to help you out.
Kawasaki Concours 14/1400GTR
The Concours (or the "Connie" if you are in with the 'in' crowd) is not as well known as some of its brethren, and therein lies your buying strategy. Not being a household name, its prices tend to be reasonable on the used market. It is known best by avid riders, particularly those who have moved up the Kawasaki food chain in life, coming up from dirt bikes, thumper 650s, and the celebrated Ninja sport bike lineup. When these riders want a touring motorcycle, they stick with Kawasaki and get into a Concours.
It is particularly well suited to high speed touring, letting riders feel the sport bike heritage shining through its comfortable exterior. This cross-country missile will scratch an occasional itch for hooliganism. It features an upright seating position that encourages occasional forward lean and lets you enjoy its athletic nature. Not only does it corner better than anything this size has a right too, its Ninja derived 1,352cc inline-four engine delivers the power to get you in and out of those corners with extreme haste. And with upwards of 130 hp on tap, interstate acceleration and passing duties are dealt with easily.
KTRC traction control and K-ACT ABS braking provide excellent rider assistance. Meanwhile, features like heated grips, adjustable windshield, and well-designed fairing for wind management add to the comfort of the rider and help combat fatigue, which can result in accidents on long road trips.
BMW R 1200GS (2013 to 2018)
For riders who are looking to take the highway to where the pavement ends and keep the tour going, BMW's excellent R 1200Gs is not only an ultimate adventure machine but also a solid contender in the used touring market. This tall bike is quite agile, with confidence-inspiring handling at interstate speeds. It is easily capable of cruising under a touring load while offering an unexpectedly nimble experience when the road turns to dirt, gravel, and mud.
If your riding history includes throwing around a dirtbike in your younger days, then you'll be happy to know that this bike is capable of some surprising off-road feats. If you do not have dirt riding experience, be sure to get some training before playing dirty, as the tall Beemer's 1,170cc "water-boxer" engine puts out a snappy 125 hp: More than enough to get you into trouble if you are not vigilant and don't use proper technique.
With the right riding style, the big BMW adventure bike makes for a great touring platform on dirt roads, muddy ruts, or at 80 mph on the highway. Its front telelever suspension isolates the front end from compression due to braking, eliminating nose dive when you hit the brakes and keeping the bike in a good position, even in an emergency or late entry into a corner. Meanwhile, multiple ride modes allow you to dial in the riding experience depending on the terrain.
Yamaha FJR1300 (2006 to 2020)
Another metric tourer that can fly under the radar but makes for an excellent used touring bike is the Yamaha FJR1300, one of the most reliable bikes the brand has produced. This model drew heavily from the manufacturer's sport bike pedigree to produce a vehicle that is as agile and fast as it is smart and touring-ready.
A cavernous 6.6 gallon tank allows for a segment-leading range of over 250 miles, meaning that you will probably need to stop before it does. The riding position is highly adjustable: Seat height, handlebars, and windshield can all be re-positioned, allowing you to dial it into a sweet spot or change it up along the way to keep your body from locking in. This helps reduce fatigue on long rides. Its 1,298cc inline-4 is good for up to 146 hp, depending on the model year, and doles out a neck-snapping 100 lb-ft of torque to get you off the line. Its low-maintenance shaft drive receives power from the motor by way of a smooth six-speed gearbox with helical cut gears.
Opting for a 2013 or later gives you cruise control, which rounds out the electronic aid package. This also includes ABS and optional electronic suspension control. Good examples of the FJR1300 can be found for surprisingly low prices, making it one of the most attractive touring bikes in terms of price to miles traveled.
Methodology
My opinions on the vehicles selected for this list were based primarily on my personal experience riding and owning many motorcycles, as well as running a motorcycle dealership. That opinion was further informed by a variety of articles on reputable motorcycle publications such as Cycleworld, Motorcyclist, Motorcyclenews, and more. I used manufacturer websites to research and verify technical data and specifications.