5 Used Touring Motorcycles Worth Buying For The Long Haul

As a lifelong rider and former manager of a motorcycle dealership in the southeast, where the riding season runs all year but some of the best riding in the country is far away, I am constantly thinking of what makes a good touring motorcycle. That's what this list is about, and it will contain a few of the usual suspects along with one or two surprises.

Fundamentally, a good used bike is one that has the chops to put miles behind it with ease. Add to that a verifiable maintenance history and a solid support network of dedicated communities and good dealerships, and you have the makings of a used touring motorcycle you can trust. Its price point will be significantly lower than a new model of the same make, which lets you put your hard-earned cash toward adventure instead.

Going through the buying process carefully and armed with a checklist of possible issues to avoid will allow you to shop smart and source a faithful companion. This checklist includes general maintenance issues or repairs, mods, and recalls specific to the model you are hunting. Throw in a toolkit and you'll be ready to ride down the road with style, performance, and perhaps most importantly, reliability.