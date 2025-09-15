5 Of The Most Reliable Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Made

The Yamaha XT500 debuted in 1976 after being shown at the Tokyo Motor Show the year before, and it quickly became one of the most influential dual-sport motorcycles ever built. At its core was a 499cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine with a single overhead cam and two valves, paired with a five-speed gearbox and chain drive.

Reliability was the XT500's hallmark. Yamaha tested prototypes far beyond normal standards, running them at full throttle in harsh desert conditions to identify weaknesses before production. The effort paid off. The XT500 earned its reputation in endurance racing, winning the first two Paris-Dakar Rallies in 1979 and 1980 with Cyril Neveu, along with victories in Australia's Finke Desert Race and the Paris-Abidjan-Nice Rally. Even in motocross, Bengt Åberg managed to take a modified XT500 to a Grand Prix win against lighter two-strokes.

A strong steel tube frame supported the dry-sump engine, which stored its oil in the backbone for cooling purposes. The bike featured twin rear shocks and long-travel forks, together with drum brakes and a skid plate, providing sufficient durability for rough terrain. The 309-pound weight combined with 28 horsepower and abundant torque made the machine both manageable and durable. Not everything was perfect, though; the kickstart-only design demanded effort, and its heft could be a challenge off-road. If the XT500 is not your cup of tea, there are always alternatives to consider.