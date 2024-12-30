5 Of The Most Underrated Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Made

The Yamaha automotive brand (which is related to but separate from the Yamaha that makes pianos) has a proud, rich history dating as far back as the late 1800s. To say it's been in the game for a while would be an understatement, and through those many years of operation, it has produced an untold number of different motorcycle models. As with any brand with a longstanding pedigree, some of those models have managed to stick in the public consciousness over the years, particularly the especially fast ones like the YZF-R1M.

However, when you're producing a veritable galaxy of new motorcycles on a regular basis, not all of them are going to absolutely set the world ablaze. There are plenty of quality Yamaha motorcycles that, while they never quite blew riders away, still maintain a place of fondness in a few hearts. Whether these are models you've never heard of at all or ones that just came and went with little fanfare, you'll always find some riders who are still willing to go to bat for their old favorites.