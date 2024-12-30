5 Of The Most Underrated Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Made
The Yamaha automotive brand (which is related to but separate from the Yamaha that makes pianos) has a proud, rich history dating as far back as the late 1800s. To say it's been in the game for a while would be an understatement, and through those many years of operation, it has produced an untold number of different motorcycle models. As with any brand with a longstanding pedigree, some of those models have managed to stick in the public consciousness over the years, particularly the especially fast ones like the YZF-R1M.
However, when you're producing a veritable galaxy of new motorcycles on a regular basis, not all of them are going to absolutely set the world ablaze. There are plenty of quality Yamaha motorcycles that, while they never quite blew riders away, still maintain a place of fondness in a few hearts. Whether these are models you've never heard of at all or ones that just came and went with little fanfare, you'll always find some riders who are still willing to go to bat for their old favorites.
The XT225 is more than the sum of its parts
Depending on your personal preferences for motorcycles, you might assume that bigger and bulkier means better. In some cases, this is true, whether you're driving exclusively on the highway or going off-road. However, sometimes big dreams can come in relatively small packages, and nowhere is that clearer than in the Yamaha XT225.
This perky little dual-sport seems fairly humble on the surface. While it's not as visibly muscular as some of its contemporaries, it's more than suitable for both on- and off-road driving, comfortably reaching speeds of around 75 mph. Notably, though, its small size also makes it surprisingly responsive, which makes it both a good choice for training fledgling riders and for hitting professional dirt tracks. It's deceptively robust too, so you can really put it through its paces on the highway, on the motocross track, or even on natural slopes, within reason. It's a bike that won't exactly turn heads, but that you can rely upon for most riding situations.
The FZ6R is a surprisingly good beginner's bike
If you're in the market for a beginner's motorcycle, whether you're just starting out yourself or want to spread the good word to others, you might not be sure where to start. There are plenty of factors that determine whether a particular bike is good for a particular rider, after all. If someone presented you with the Yamaha FZ6R for this purpose, you might roll your eyes at them. Surely, a bike with that kind of sloped, speedy profile would buck a newbie rider off like an enraged horse. Don't judge books by their covers, though.
The FZ6R certainly has a bit of pep in its step with a 600cc engine and a 6-speed wet clutch. However, these factors and more come together into a remarkably cohesive whole. The bike does have some muscle under its proverbial shirt, but the rumble is mild enough that you'd almost think you were driving an electric bike. With that clutch also comes excellent handling, which you definitely want if you're new to motorcycle riding. The FZ6R is kind of like a big family dog: it looks a bit intimidating at first, but it's got a big, loving heart if you treat it right.
The MT-09 is comfy and convenient
A good motorcycle should go fast and control well. This is true for just about any bike, but that doesn't mean it's all you should be looking for. Whether you're a hobbyist rider or a dedicated round-the-clock rider, you want your motorcycle to properly accommodate you in a comfortable and convenient fashion. Motorcycle riding isn't exactly the most relaxing way to travel, so you're entitled to at least a few creature comforts in exchange, and the Yamaha MT-09 has plenty to spare.
The MT-09 has got muscle and mechanics in spades, certainly. It's got a beefy 890cc engine and a sturdy, yet lightweight aluminum frame, all packed up into a smooth, ergonomic body. In addition to the usual stuff, though, this bike is also packing some of the latest in Yamaha's technological developments. These include a full-color TFT display, customizable ride modes, and upgraded cruise control. One of the coolest features is a set of acoustic amplifiers on the fuel tank, which direct the sounds of the engine right at you while you're riding. This helps you really feel it when the bike gets the lead out and puts you more in touch with its torque and acceleration. Is all of this vital for riding? No. But you definitely can't deny the cool factor.
The XV1000 TR-1 is a different kind of V-Twin
When you think of beefy V-Twin motorcycles, that's usually Harley-Davidson's department. Ol' Harley definitely has the market cornered on fearsome choppers, and has for many years, though that's exactly why the other motorcycle giants of the world have taken their fair share of shots at the throne. In Yamaha's case, that shot came about in the mid-1980s, when it shelved its usual streamlined aesthetics and sought to put its own spin on the classic chopper. The result was the XV1000 TR-1, and while it didn't knock Harley off its perch, it didn't go down without a fight.
The TR-1 features the hefty V-Twin engine you'd expect from a big bobber motorcycle, packed into a sleek and brightly colored chassis. These two factors combined to create a bike with the muscle you'd expect from a Harley-Davidson chopper, but also a body that could handle the all-around touring and private road needs of the average rider. It unfortunately couldn't beat out Harley-Davidson's rough and tumble vibes, but those who drove one grew to love it nonetheless.
The XT1200Z Super Ténéré is safe and user-friendly
Safety probably isn't one of the first things you consider when picking a motorcycle. You're straddling several tons of hot steel with the wind whipping by at 70 mph; you kind of have to accept a bit of an inherent lack of safety to be a biker. That said, even if motorcycle riding isn't the safest way to travel, it certainly never hurts to have a bike that you can trust to have your best interests in mind. If you want a bike that you're reasonably sure you can put your trust in while out on the highway, the Yamaha XT1200Z Super Ténéré could be that bike.
The Super Ténéré, or just the "Super Ten" for short, is a classic bike for a road adventure. It's a bike that's designed to be both safe and responsive, all to make long-haul riding a little easier on you. It's got powerful anti-lock brake and traction control systems that keep you firmly on the road at all times, and in a generally seamless and unobtrusive manner. The throttle is also completely computer-controlled, which helps to optimize power delivery based on terrain and speed. These features sacrifice a bit of overall power, but make the bike overall much safer to operate. You won't exactly be tearing up the highway on your trip, but you'll definitely reach your destination in one piece.