Yamaha Motorcycles: Where Are They Made And Who Owns The Company?
One thing many motorcycle enthusiasts can agree on is that when it comes to bikes, few motorcycle brands can make them as good as Yamaha. You have your YZF-R1s, FZR750Rs, and TZ750s, all Yamahas that, granted, might cost a small fortune, but are worth it. On the other end of the spectrum, there are some affordable options, such as the YZF-R3, which still offer excellent build quality and respectable performance.
Yamaha has built a reputation for making reliable bikes with innovative features and powerful parts. These factors should touch on why we ranked it so highly on our list of major motorcycle brands and why many people around the world love its bikes. However, they don't explain where the manufacturer makes its bikes or who owns the company.
As of the time of this writing, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., which is responsible for all these spectacular motorcycles, is a publicly traded company owned by several shareholders, one of which is Yamaha Corporation. Yamaha Motor Co. has multiple manufacturing plants located across several Asian countries as well as in Europe and South America. Let's dive in and explore the company's rich history, as well as which countries house its motorcycle factories.
Yamaha started with some high-end pianos
You may have encountered a few high-quality pianos bearing the Yamaha name. Since Yamaha bikes are more common than its musical instruments, especially in the automotive community, it's only natural to think that Yamaha was a motorcycle company first before shifting into instruments. The reality is that the instruments came first.
Established by Torakusu Yamaha in 1887 as Nippon Gakki, the company initially focused on reed organs and pianos, which have long been among the best, not only in Japan but also worldwide, and have featured in the upper echelons of the music industry. However, while the company had made a name for itself as a worthy instrument maker, the darkness that followed the Second World War necessitated it to look into different products, namely, the motorcycles we all know and love.
As you are already aware, Japan was one of the countries severely affected during World War II. Following its aftermath, many Japanese companies recognized that certain sectors, such as transportation, had gaps that needed to be filled. Among these companies was Nippon Gakki, which would produce its first motorcycle prototype, the YA-1, in 1954. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was established the following year, with Nippon Gakki changing its name to Yamaha Corporation in 1987 while continuing to sell its renowned musical instruments.
Where are Yamaha motorcycles made?
Yamaha has seemingly perfected the craft of motorcycle manufacturing, evidenced by the numerous excellent bikes in its catalog. These motorcycles are produced in various locations worldwide, including seven Asian countries, one in South America, and one in Europe. The first country in Asia is obviously Japan, where the company has its roots. Japan boasts plants such as the Iwata and Hamakita factories, where the automaker casts most of its motorcycle parts. Some of its high-end models are made in Japan, such as the legendary YZF-R1 that took sports bikes to the next level.
Alongside Japan, Asian countries such as Thailand, India, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Vietnam also host Yamaha Motors manufacturing plants. In Europe, Yamaha motorcycles are manufactured in Saint-Quentin, France, while in the Americas, the company has a manufacturing plant in Manaus, Brazil. Yamaha Motors Co. owns a factory in Newnan, Georgia, U.S., but it does not manufacture motorcycles; instead, it produces a variety of other vehicles, such as ATVs and golf carts.