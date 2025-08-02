Yamaha Motorcycles: Where Are They Made And Who Owns The Company?

One thing many motorcycle enthusiasts can agree on is that when it comes to bikes, few motorcycle brands can make them as good as Yamaha. You have your YZF-R1s, FZR750Rs, and TZ750s, all Yamahas that, granted, might cost a small fortune, but are worth it. On the other end of the spectrum, there are some affordable options, such as the YZF-R3, which still offer excellent build quality and respectable performance.

Yamaha has built a reputation for making reliable bikes with innovative features and powerful parts. These factors should touch on why we ranked it so highly on our list of major motorcycle brands and why many people around the world love its bikes. However, they don't explain where the manufacturer makes its bikes or who owns the company.

As of the time of this writing, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., which is responsible for all these spectacular motorcycles, is a publicly traded company owned by several shareholders, one of which is Yamaha Corporation. Yamaha Motor Co. has multiple manufacturing plants located across several Asian countries as well as in Europe and South America. Let's dive in and explore the company's rich history, as well as which countries house its motorcycle factories.