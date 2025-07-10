8 Alternatives To The Yamaha XT500

The 1970s were a monumental decade for off-road motorcycles. The enthusiasm that had built in Europe for motocross in the 1960s was spreading to the Americas. Motorcycle companies were investing significantly in performance off the beaten path. Yamaha was at the forefront of the battle, producing bikes that paved the way for off-road motorcycles.

The Yamaha XT500 won the first Paris-Dakar Rally. That fact alone should make any off-road motorcycling fan sit up. Paris-Dakar is legendary for its grueling and brutal terrain. Taking the title in any year, let alone the inaugural 1979 contest, is a chapter of its own in a motorcycle's hall of fame application. The fact that the XT500 won Paris-Dakar the following year as well affirms that it was no fluke.

Introduced for the 1976 model year, the XT500 featured a single-cylinder, single-overhead-cam, two-valve setup that produced approximately 40 horsepower. Weighing just 300 pounds dry, the power-to-weight ratio was respectable, and the XT500 became famous for its ruggedness and longevity. Decades after its Paris-Dakar laurels, it's become one of the rare vintage machines to evolve into a classic. The Yamaha XT500 is still sought after for its reliable repairability and vintage charisma.

And yet, other motorcycles of the era have the same simple charms, and some even have a similar pedigree. If a vintage off-road machine is your next pet project or weekend ride, what else might tempt you? We've scoured the used market to identify which bikes rival the XT500 in terms of fun, form, and finances.