The MacBook lineup was introduced as "One more thing..." in Steve Jobs' 2006 keynote address. Powered by Intel processors, it welcomed a new era for Apple's laptops. Since then, it has become one of the world's most popular computer product lines, with its most recent release, the MacBook Neo, shipping 1.1 million units in its first quarter. But while the Neo was met with wide applause, the same cannot be said for all the MacBooks that came before it.

Some MacBooks were so problematic that Apple had to shell out tens of millions in lawsuit settlements. Outside the courts, the company was tried by the court of public opinion over questionable design choices, such as the butterfly keyboard on the 12-inch MacBook. Overall, the MacBook's track record isn't really hit-or-miss. Most have been solid, though a handful have swung to the extremes, some genuine genius, others a genuine disaster. That said, here are the best and worst MacBooks of all time.