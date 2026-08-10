5 Car Brands Bringing Back Boxy SUVs

Anyone who grew up or was already driving in the 1990s remembers the era of the jellybean car — all smooth lines and soft curves. Today, many modern vehicles, even bulky SUVs, are still mostly comprised of sleek lines. It's a dramatic shift from the 1970s and 1980s, when most automakers used flat panels and straight lines, producing vehicles that more closely resembled a cardboard box than the aerodynamic designs we see on the road today. You may have noticed another shift in recent years, however, as some automakers are bringing back those boxy blueprints.

SUVs trace their lineage back to the Willys Jeep that was used during World War II. The earliest SUVs mimicked this design, which was easy to manufacture, and offered lots of interior space for families to spread out and carry luggage or cargo. By the 1960s, other manufacturers had joined Jeep with their own boxy SUVs, and the style remained popular until the late 1990s. SUVs soared in popularity, and designs trended to more car-like lines. Stricter rules regarding fuel efficiency also helped soften lines for more aerodynamic designs.

Car design, like almost everything else, however, is cyclical, and boxy SUVs are making a comeback. Modern engineering and advances in engine design mean that those straight lines don't have as much effect on fuel efficiency as they did in the past, and many Americans are hungering for retro designs in everything from cameras to cars. Here are five car brands that make boxy SUVs engineered for the modern buyer.