5 Of The Coolest G-Wagon Interior Features Mercedes Has Ever Included
In the late '70s, Mercedes-Benz released a unique and robust vehicle capable of overlanding through isolated, challenging terrain, the G-Wagon. For those curious, here's what the 'G' stands for on the Mercedes G-Wagon. Over the years, this relatively muted but capable SUV began to pivot into luxury in the '90s, and we've cataloged every iteration of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, ranked least to most valuable.
Odd as it may seem, it wasn't officially available in the U.S. until 2002. Nevertheless, it has continued to evolve with the 2025 Mercedes G-Class offering updates in iconic style including hybrid and all-electric versions. Although, the electric G-Wagon starts at an eye-watering $162,650, so you'll really need to dig into your wallet for this one. However, among the many new bits and bobs found inside this opulent all-terrain vehicle, there are some especially enticing additions.
These cool interior features offer enhanced visibility, and comfort options that elevate the travel experience. From augmented reality and beverage climate control, to reactive seating, massage and extra heating, here is a look at some notable G-Wagon cabin amenities.
Transparent hood camera
We took notice of this interesting technology when the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV got a transparent hood. But now, the G-Wagon offers it as well and it provides an invaluable perspective from behind the wheel, which is normally blocked by the SUVs front-end. Mercedes-Benz calls it "virtual through-look," and it's accessible through the off-road menu on the center display, providing a top-down front look at the road ahead.
Essentially, the automaker is using cameras positioned on the outside of the G-Wagon to reveal any backcountry challenges as you approach and navigate over them. You see, the vehicle's display makes the hood completely clear, allowing you to see straight through to the ground.
The wheels are outlined and not completely transparent, so you can visually survey how real-time steering and positioning are affecting your trail navigation. This innovative technology isn't only useful for automotive applications, as once you understand how augmented reality works, its wide-reaching potential becomes clear.
Climate controlled cup holders
The ability to create a comfortable ambient temperature inside a vehicle is considered a basic feature in today's automobiles. While, of course, the G-Wagon offers a plethora of climate controls for occupants, what about beverages? On-the-go coffee drinkers know the frustration of reaching for a sip of steaming, rich java, only to discover it has cooled to a disappointingly lukewarm state.
Many travelers pay a premium for products like the Ember Travel Mug 2, which keeps things hot for up to three hours, among other useful mini gadgets you can take on the road. However, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class offers a convenient alternative, with two temperature-controlled cup holders, which can keep drinks either hot or cold.
Located on the furthermost point of the center console just at the base of the dashboard, a panel slides back to reveal a pair of round beverage containers with a single button, which can cycle between heating or cooling. While the automaker doesn't state an exact temperature range for this feature, it does note the heating element gets noticeably hot and items other than an appropriate beverage container can become damaged if placed in the temperature regulated cup holders.
The front seats are packed with active support, heating massage, and enhanced armrests
The G-Wagon sports a variety of features built into its front seats, such as rapid heating and cooling. However, there are a few additions to the new G-Class seats that stand out, including an active bolstering system. This system utilizes adjustable inflatable side supports that react when the steering wheel is cranked to one-side or the other, helping to hold the driver snugly in place during cornering.
For the drive home after a long day, the incorporated massage functions allow you to choose from several options, including targeting certain areas and adding heat. With modes like: Classic Massage, Wave Massage, Hot Relaxing Back, and Hot Relaxing Shoulders, you can commute and unwind at the same time.
Lastly, there's one aspect of automotive front seats that's often neglected, the armrests. The G-Wagon not only provides cushioning support with its armrests, but also has included a heating option. You can imagine, especially on a frigid winter morning, the appeal of not only a heated steering wheel and rapid heating seat, but also an armrest radiating warmth for extra measure.