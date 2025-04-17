5 Of The Coolest G-Wagon Interior Features Mercedes Has Ever Included

In the late '70s, Mercedes-Benz released a unique and robust vehicle capable of overlanding through isolated, challenging terrain, the G-Wagon. For those curious, here's what the 'G' stands for on the Mercedes G-Wagon. Over the years, this relatively muted but capable SUV began to pivot into luxury in the '90s, and we've cataloged every iteration of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, ranked least to most valuable.

Odd as it may seem, it wasn't officially available in the U.S. until 2002. Nevertheless, it has continued to evolve with the 2025 Mercedes G-Class offering updates in iconic style including hybrid and all-electric versions. Although, the electric G-Wagon starts at an eye-watering $162,650, so you'll really need to dig into your wallet for this one. However, among the many new bits and bobs found inside this opulent all-terrain vehicle, there are some especially enticing additions.

These cool interior features offer enhanced visibility, and comfort options that elevate the travel experience. From augmented reality and beverage climate control, to reactive seating, massage and extra heating, here is a look at some notable G-Wagon cabin amenities.

