Ford's All New Fathom Truck Could Be A Bargain, But These 3 Things Will Make It A Success
So, the Ford Fathom has officially been mostly revealed (we still don't know exactly what it will look like), and it already has a few things going for it that might make it an attractive option for drivers. Just the fact it's a Ford pickup that starts at $28,350 will likely sell a few trucks before the paint even dries. Secondly, the dearth of affordable EV trucks–apart from the budget-priced Slate–puts the Fathom in a very small category. In fact, the Fathom is arguably most directly competing within its own brand, against Ford's Maverick.
But it's not all sunshine and sustainably-sourced rainbows quite yet. Ford still has a long road to go before we can all declare the Fathom an unequivocal success in the world of budget EVs.
Some factors, of course, will be out of Ford's control once the Fathom actually goes on sale. But there are a few other levers Ford can pull, that may put the odds in the Big Blue Oval's favor.
Actually make the car
Ford's going to make the Fathom and release it for sale. The odds are pretty slim that Ford is going to pull the proverbial plug this close to the actual launch. However, as we have learned with the Ford F-150 Lightning's various production debacles, actually mass producing a truck for anyone who wants one might be a different question entirely.
Focusing on the Ford Universal EV platform that underpins the Fathom might prove to be a good idea for streamlining production and eliminating as many teething issues as possible. Hopefully, Ford has learned some sort of lesson from its Lightning-related troubles. The Ford F-150 Lightning was a good truck and EV, Ford just needed to keep production running smoothly.
Production scarcity and other issues might scare potential buyers into searching somewhere else, or just waiting until Ford gets its act together or another brand swoops in and makes a more compelling competitor.
Live up to the hype
What specifications we currently know of the Fathom are promising. More passenger room than a RAV4–one of Toyota's most popular vehicles–puts it firmly into the family-hauler category. The inclusion of Apple CarPlay (take that, General Motors), BlueCruise hardware, and standard tech might also do wonders in appealing to a younger audience, a demographic that every automaker is clamoring for.
All of those announced features are great. What might end up mattering most is what has been in the shadows. What kind of range will it have? How big is the battery? How long will it take to charge? What's the towing capacity or payload? Ford will have to answer all of those questions in a satisfactory manner for people to actually buy the Fathom for anything other than novelty.
To be competitive for the price, it will probably need between 250 and 300 miles of range. It will need a payload of over 1,500 pounds to compete with the Slate and Maverick. As for towing, a notoriously difficult spot for EVs, anywhere around 2,000 pounds or more would make it competitive. Ford clearly knows how to make a competitive pickup, it just needs to use that experience with the Fathom.
Sell the truck
Perhaps it's stating the obvious, but Ford needs to actually sell the truck to ensure its success. It can't be tripped up by its own hype and throw the whole cart before the electrified horse if it can't actually sell the Fathom in numbers that will allow it to survive.
This means that Ford needs to gets its advertising wing fired up for the Fathom to announce to people that it not only exists, but it's a better option than other EVs or pickups. That is, of course, a lot easier said than done.
Perhaps the most difficult and maybe nebulous aspect of getting the Fathom out the door and onto the roads is figuring out how dealerships will sell it. There are two potential–bad–reasons why Fathoms could languish on the lot for eternity. The dealership could decide to forgo attempting to sell the Fathom entirely by focusing more on big ticket F-150s and Expeditions. Or, dealers could take a page from the Pokemon card reseller book and saddle the Fathom with exorbitant markups to unethically take advantage of the hype.
That truck that started under $30,000 could suddenly look a lot closer to $40,000 or more in the showroom of a dealer. Ford has to nip this practice in the bud, by either selling direct to consumer like a lot of other EV brands, or penalizing dealers who act unethically. With Fathom preorders not set to open until early in 2027, it does at least have time to figure the thorny details out.