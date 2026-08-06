Ford's All New Fathom Truck Could Be A Bargain, But These 3 Things Will Make It A Success

So, the Ford Fathom has officially been mostly revealed (we still don't know exactly what it will look like), and it already has a few things going for it that might make it an attractive option for drivers. Just the fact it's a Ford pickup that starts at $28,350 will likely sell a few trucks before the paint even dries. Secondly, the dearth of affordable EV trucks–apart from the budget-priced Slate–puts the Fathom in a very small category. In fact, the Fathom is arguably most directly competing within its own brand, against Ford's Maverick.

But it's not all sunshine and sustainably-sourced rainbows quite yet. Ford still has a long road to go before we can all declare the Fathom an unequivocal success in the world of budget EVs.

Some factors, of course, will be out of Ford's control once the Fathom actually goes on sale. But there are a few other levers Ford can pull, that may put the odds in the Big Blue Oval's favor.