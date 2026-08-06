Ford Just Announced Its Brand-New Truck For Budget Buyers: Here's The Price
Ford's long-awaited midsize electric pickup truck now has a name and, perhaps most importantly to people looking for a good deal on EVs, a price. First, the name is a bit of an odd one, yet it sort of makes sense given Ford's naming schemes from long ago. It'll be called the "Fathom." Ford says of the meeting to name the truck: "So the team asked themselves: What communicates depth below the surface? How do we communicate an emotional feeling of a vehicle that's more than it appears to be."
Second, it has a price. It has a starting MSRP of $28,350 (plus $1,595 destination charge, taxes, and other exciting things), a number that will probably make a lot of other EV makers take notice. That price makes it a competitor to the much smaller Slate truck, but also non-trucks like the Nissan Leaf and Chevy Bolt. We don't know a lot about the Fathom, but just that price alone has the potential to sell a lot of trucks.
Ford's new nautically named EV pickup
As far as actual specifications, Ford has been a little light on details. However, it did drop some info, the Fathom will reportedly have "more passenger volume than a Toyota RAV4." For comparison, Toyota states that the 2026 RAV4 has a passenger volume of 98.9 cubic feet. It will also have bidirectional power, meaning you can charge or power devices using the Fathom's battery, similar to how the F-150 Lightning has power hookups in the bed and frunk.
Ford is also equipping the Fathom with the ability to use its hands-free driver assistance tech BlueCruise. Actually deploying the tech will likely require a subscription, as is the case with other Fords and Lincolns that can use BlueCruise. This new generation of BlueCruise will reportedly have built-in integration with Apple Maps.
Ford is taking pre-orders for the Fathom early in 2027, but it hasn't mentioned an actual delivery or date where the Fathom will hit dealer lots.