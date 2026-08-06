Ford Just Announced Its Brand-New Truck For Budget Buyers: Here's The Price

Ford's long-awaited midsize electric pickup truck now has a name and, perhaps most importantly to people looking for a good deal on EVs, a price. First, the name is a bit of an odd one, yet it sort of makes sense given Ford's naming schemes from long ago. It'll be called the "Fathom." Ford says of the meeting to name the truck: "So the team asked themselves: What communicates depth below the surface? How do we communicate an emotional feeling of a vehicle that's more than it appears to be."

Second, it has a price. It has a starting MSRP of $28,350 (plus $1,595 destination charge, taxes, and other exciting things), a number that will probably make a lot of other EV makers take notice. That price makes it a competitor to the much smaller Slate truck, but also non-trucks like the Nissan Leaf and Chevy Bolt. We don't know a lot about the Fathom, but just that price alone has the potential to sell a lot of trucks.