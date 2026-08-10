7 Car Parts You Can 3D Print (And 6 You Probably Shouldn't)

Not too many years ago, it was unheard of to make your own car parts. That is, unless you're the MacGyver type, although duct tape is not a viable replacement for a manufactured part. Technology has come a long way, though. These days, it's even possible to 3D print a Lamborghini. The investment required to print your own luxury car is even lower than the price tag of an actual Lamborghini. Still, there are some drawbacks to 3D printing an entire car.

For one thing, most household filaments won't stand up to, say, hot asphalt or direct sunlight. That's not to say you can't 3D print car parts, however. Especially when it comes to in-cabin parts that don't need to withstand tough conditions, there's a nearly endless list of car parts you can 3D print.

You might find that a printer and filament are cheaper than sourcing your own parts. At the very least, 3D printing them might be faster. Plus, in cases where you can't find OEM car parts, being able to either create or download a 3D print file is priceless. All of that said, you probably shouldn't 3D print every single replacement part your car needs. Here's a non-comprehensive list of what you can — and probably shouldn't — 3D print for your car.