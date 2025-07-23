Cars can almost feel like another family member. Cars take us to key moments in our lives, ferry us back and forth to work, protect our families during long journeys. Heck, if the back seat was spacious enough, some of us were even conceived in a car.

Sadly, nothing lasts forever, and most cars are ultimately destined for the scrapyard as their final destination. But if you're smart and know your way around your vehicle, your car can be of service, even as scrap. Cars are complex machines made up of hundreds of parts, many of which are quite valuable, even if the car itself is a jalopy.

Before dropping your car off at the junkyard and calling it a day, check and see if your car has individual parts that could be sold for cash, which could go into the purchase of your next car. Think about how good hunters are supposed to use every piece of the animal's corpse. Even in death, a good car has plenty of pieces that are worth money to pawn shops, junk dealers, and scrap collectors. These are 13 of the most valuable parts from your junk car.