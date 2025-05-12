4 Places Where You Can Sell A Junk Car (Even Without A Title)

It's an unfortunate truth, but millions of cars each year reach a point where the ongoing cost of repairs and maintenance render the car financially unviable to keep going, which leaves us looking to either sell it to someone willing to restore it or sell it for scrap. Naturally, selling a junk car won't net you anywhere near the same amount as selling one in roadworthy condition, which is why it's well worth doing your homework to discover who out there might be interested in your junk car, and who will be willing to pay the most.

The price of a junk car will vary massively, depending on what the car is, the then-current price of scrap metal, and other variables too, such as whether you have a title for the car, which is why it's always worth shopping around to get the best price. In order to help point you in the right direction, we're outlining four options available to you when selling a junk car, including some who will happily take your old wheels even without the title in-hand.

One of the most obvious choices when looking to get rid of an old car is to call up a scrapyard. These businesses are likely equipped to come and collect non-runners with no hassle, and will typically base the payment upon what your car weighs, so they are definitely worth considering if you have a hefty truck or SUV to scrap.

