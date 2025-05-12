4 Places Where You Can Sell A Junk Car (Even Without A Title)
It's an unfortunate truth, but millions of cars each year reach a point where the ongoing cost of repairs and maintenance render the car financially unviable to keep going, which leaves us looking to either sell it to someone willing to restore it or sell it for scrap. Naturally, selling a junk car won't net you anywhere near the same amount as selling one in roadworthy condition, which is why it's well worth doing your homework to discover who out there might be interested in your junk car, and who will be willing to pay the most.
The price of a junk car will vary massively, depending on what the car is, the then-current price of scrap metal, and other variables too, such as whether you have a title for the car, which is why it's always worth shopping around to get the best price. In order to help point you in the right direction, we're outlining four options available to you when selling a junk car, including some who will happily take your old wheels even without the title in-hand.
One of the most obvious choices when looking to get rid of an old car is to call up a scrapyard. These businesses are likely equipped to come and collect non-runners with no hassle, and will typically base the payment upon what your car weighs, so they are definitely worth considering if you have a hefty truck or SUV to scrap.
One man's junk is another man's treasure
It's worth remembering that, although the old car outside your home is no good to you now, it might be just what someone else is searching for. Even if it's a non-runner, buyers out there might be interested in your car as a parts donor for theirs, or to break up and sell for parts — many will have unexpected uses for old car parts, and will be happy to buy your old junker.
This leads us onto the second method of moving your old car on – selling it privately via a classified ad or online auction. It's possible to get a good price, so long as you list it correctly and don't get haggled down too much, but remember that the transfer of title and collection/delivery of the car is down to you, so some extra effort is required. This method can prove especially successful if your car is old or rare, as the likelihood is it will boast rare parts which enthusiasts of the model will be keen to get their hands on.
You should also consider auto salvage companies. Typically, these smaller businesses buy your car and sell them themselves, taking the hassle out of finding a buyer. You might get less than selling privately, as they want to make a profit themselves, but often they'll collect, and pay, quickly. Call a few locally to see which is willing to offer the best price before committing.
Here's how to shift a junk car with no title
Selling privately, to a scrapyard, or to an auto salvage company, is a sure-fire way of moving that old beater in your driveway on, but if you've lost, not received, or simply just do not have a title, it may prove difficult to sell the car.
Not to worry, though, as there are scrap car buyers out there which specifically look to help owners out who have a car but no title. Businesses, such as JunkCarsUs, promise to "pay $500 cash for junk cars without a title", which is something a lot of other car-buyers might not be willing to do. The reason why others might simply dismiss a junk car with no title is because proving ownership can be tricky, and as you're supposed to transfer the title when you sell a car, there is simply a smaller pool of interested buyers for a car without one, and therefore making a profit from it could be difficult. Title or not, choosing from one of the above four methods should help get that junk car out of your life, and a little extra cash into your bank account, too.