Can Seat Covers Affect Your Airbags? Here's What You Need To Know

Our love affair with cars is well documented, and personalizing our precious rides is one way to express that love. From big-ticket changes like custom paint jobs, tinted windows, chrome wheels, and upgraded sound systems to less wallet-busting touches like adding hula girl dashboard dolls, interior lighting, fuzzy dice hanging from your rearview mirror, and seat covers, there are endless ways to deck out your car. In fact, so many of us bedazzle our vehicles that a $50 billion industry focused on aftermarket goodies for vehicles exists.

While most of these accessories don't affect the function of your vehicle, some of them, like seat covers, may pose a problem. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), many seat covers weren't designed to work with your car's restraint system and may, in fact, block or redirect a deploying airbag as it tries to keep you safe during an accident.

Thanks to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), all new vehicles since 1999 are required to have airbags. Since their introduction, they've saved over 70,000 lives, so they do indeed work as intended. While the law only requires vehicles to be equipped with front airbags, most manufacturers also install them in the doors to meet federal side protection requirements. Where those airbags are located will influence what kind of seat cover is most compatible with your particular vehicle.