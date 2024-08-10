Here's What Your Car's SRS Light Means

Despite the fact that technological advancements continue to make automobiles safer to drive, traffic safety still largely depends on the ability of drivers to obey the laws of the road and, ya know, not ignore all those life-saving — though sometimes expensive to fix – bells and whistles. Still, it may come as a relief to know that some safety tech is not reliant on a driver to work, and of the so-called "passive safety" systems, it's likely that few have saved more lives than the supplemental restraint system.

Often referred to as SRS for short, the system, of course, controls your vehicle's airbags, which inflate from various points in your car, truck, or SUV to help limit or prevent potentially deadly interior impacts when you are involved in an accident. Given the absolutely vital protection provided by your vehicle's supplemental restraint system, it should go without saying that you should do everything in your power to ensure that it is 100% functional whenever you or your loved ones are in the car and on the road.

Unfortunately, there's not much you can do to ensure SRS is functioning as it should in your car, save for keeping a close lookout for the SRS light on your dashboard when you're behind the wheel. Should that light kick on and stay on while you're driving, you'll need to get it checked by a professional, as it means there's a problem with the system and the airbags may not deploy on impact.

